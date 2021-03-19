A Black man committed suicide 105 years ago on March 20, 1916.
But it wasn't just any Black man. It was Ota Benga, a 32-year-old Black man who had grown increasingly despondent after previously having been kidnapped from Africa and later caged in the Bronx Zoo.
The zoo! A Black man was actually caged in an American zoo. And it wasn't an aberration.
This kind of racist depravity wasn't new. It was simply what white people enjoyed doing to people of color. BBC News reported that “Over four centuries from the first voyages of [so-called] discovery, European societies developed an appetite for exhibiting exotic human 'specimens' shipped back to Paris, London, or Berlin [as well as Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Hamburg, Marseilles, Milan, Warsaw, and even The Vatican] for the interest and delectation of the crowd....”
And the Quai Branly Museum in Paris, which just 10 years ago kinda/sorta apologized for Europeans by hosting a presentation called “Inventing The Savage,” conceded that nearly 1.5 billion white persons had visited “human zoos.” This blatantly racist compulsion to dehumanize and to make money while doing so wasn't limited to Europe. “Human zoos” also existed in America, specifically in Buffalo, Chicago, Cincinnati, St. Louis, and New York City.
Here's the background regarding Mr Benga in particular. During the slaughter of his Congolese village near the Kasai River in 1906 while he was away hunting, his wife and two children were murdered by Belgian soldiers.
As an aside, I must mention that the Belgians were racist monsters. Actually, they were racist devils. And their leader, King Leopold II, was the absolute worst. In fact, he was the worst sadistically racist genocidal maniac in modern world history. During his colonizing reign in Africa from 1885-1908, he slaughtered an estimated 15 million men, women, and children in the Congo (equaling about half the population), which is more than twice the six million Jews murdered by Hitler in the so-called Greater German Reich.
In addition to turning the Congo into his private multi-billion dollar corporation, King Leopold II viciously forced the indigenous people to produce massive daily quotas of ivory and later much more massive daily quotas of rubber. If they failed to reach their nearly impossible quotas, he'd have their hands, arms, and/or legs chopped off, have them raped, and/or have them murdered. He had “limb huts” constructed throughout the country to collect and publicly display severed body parts to systemically terrorize the Black populace. He had “rape huts” constructed to systemically sexually brutalize the Black women and girls.
But I digress.
Shortly after Mr. Benga's family was murdered in 1906, the then-23-year-old man was kidnapped and, as documented in Encyclopedia Virginia, purchased for “a pound of salt and a bolt of cloth” by South Carolina Christian missionary and anthropologist Samuel Phillips Verner who transported the four foot, 11 inch, 103 pound Mr. Benga to New York City’s American Museum of Natural History to be put on display like an exotic stuffed animal.
But Mr. Benga wasn't having it. In response, as the New York Times noted in a 2006 essay, he became “difficult to control.” During one incident, “it took three men to get him back into the [museum’s] Monkey House” from which he had escaped. And when they were trying to return him to the cage inside that Monkey House, he decided to “kick and fight his way free... [and even] threatened them with a knife.” Another time, he “threw a chair” at a museum official, “nearly hitting her in the head.”
Described as “unmanageable” and “utterly impossible to control,” he was transferred to the Bronx Zoo on September 8, 1906 and imprisoned in another “Monkey House,” this time with a monkey, an orangutan, a parrot, and a guinea pig. And he was forced to walk barefoot with bones strewn about in the cage.
Despite this hateful dehumanization, the American public loved it. On just one day, “more than 40,000 whites” in groups of approximately “500 at a time” were “howling, jeering, and yelling” at Mr. Benga. “Some of them poked him in the ribs, [while] others tripped him up, [and] all laughed at him.” They also “poked him with lighted cigars.”
Even the racist American media joined in. The Evening Post wrote, “[He] plays [with the animals] as though one of them, rolling around the floor of the cages in wild wrestling matches and chattering to them in his own guttural tongue, which they seem to understand.” And the New York Times insultingly claimed, he “is probably enjoying himself as well as he could anywhere in his country, and it is absurd to make a moan over the ‘imagined humiliation and degradation’ he is [supposedly] suffering.”
In regard to someone “making a moan,” the New York Times was referring to Rev. James H. Gordon, head of the Colored Ministers Conference and Superintendent of the Howard Colored Orphan Asylum in Long Island. Rev. Gordon, along with Rev. Matthew Gilbert of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church who served as spokesperson for the Ministers Union of Charlotte, NC, raised holy hell demanding the release of Mr. Benga. The Ministers Union described such evil mistreatment by writing “We regard the [white] actors… in this most reprehensible conduct as offering an unpardonable insult to humanity….”
Wilford H. Smith, Esquire, who happened to be the first Black attorney to win a case in the U.S. Supreme Court, joined in to express his righteous indignation. But the zoo’s founding director, William Temple Hornady, refused to relent, stating, “The display is in keeping with the practice of ‘human exhibitions’ of Africans in Europe [and America].” He actually said that. Rev. Gordon then appealed to Mayor George McClellan. Unfortunately, the mayor refused to even meet.
Fortunately, as a result of mounting pressure from the Black clergy, the Black lawyer, and others- including some civilized whites- the zoo ultimately relented and released Mr. Benga on September 28, 1906, twenty days after he was first caged at the zoo. Thanks to Rev. Gordon, Mr. Benga was taken to the colored asylum, which served as a residential facility, hospital, and school.
After spending about three-and-a-half years there with the good reverend, a time that was respectful and productive, Mr. Benga was offered and accepted in January 1910 an ennobling job in Lynchburg, Va.
While in Lynchburg, he became a close friend of poet Anne Spencer who took him to meet W.E.B. DuBois and Booker T. Washington on separate occasions.
Parenthetically, and I mean no disrespect to anyone, but here’s an indisputable anthropological fact: If you look closely at a monkey (or any other simian), you will notice that it has straight hair- not thick hair. And if you shave it, you will notice that its skin is white- not black- and its lips are thin- not full. Class dismissed. Now back to Mr. Benga.
Despite spending six years in Lynchburg meeting good people and living a dignified life, Mr. Benga nonetheless grew homesick. In fact, he had always been homesick, ever since he was kidnapped. And each day away from the Motherland, he became increasingly depressed. And each day that he thought about the unbearable humiliation of having been caged like a hunted and captured beast, he spiraled deeper into depression.
Exactly 105 years ago on March 20, 1916, Mr. Benga built a ceremonial fire, sang “I believe I’ll go home. Lordy, won’t you help me?” (which he had learned from one of the ministers), and used a borrowed gun to shoot himself in the heart.
Then he spiritually and culturally and finally went home.
