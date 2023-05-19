Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington.

—Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

 Erin Schaff

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has had to explain decades of omissions on his annual financial reports. One of the most recent revelations, as reported by ProPublica, is that Thomas did not mention Republican donor Harlan Crow’s private school tuition payments for the justice’s grandnephew, whom the justice and his wife, Virginia Thomas, were raising “as a son.” That was a direct financial benefit to the Thomases, but it appeared nowhere on the justice’s disclosure statements mandated by the Ethics in Government Act.

The discovery is just one more to cast a pall on Thomas for providing flimsy excuses for failing to make disclosures on these reports. As a Supreme Court justice, Thomas routinely interprets complex statutes that affect millions of Americans, priding himself on close adherence to the text. It beggars belief that he could repeatedly misinterpret plain statutory requirements and simple instructions on his annual disclosure reports.

Steven Lubet is the Williams Memorial Professor Emeritus at the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. He is coauthor of “Judicial Conduct and Ethics” (5th edition) and has written many other books.

