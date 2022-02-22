Officials on Wednesday said the city’s vaccine mandate for restaurants was immediately lifted, citing promising numbers.
Indoor mask mandates remain in place for now, said city officials.
The change comes as a result of the swift decline of the omicron virus and a significant drop in new cases in the city.
Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said Philadelphia’s average daily case count had dropped to 189 cases per day in the city. Bettigole said the plunge in infections has been steeper in Philadelphia than elsewhere in the state or the country, making it easier to lift the vaccine mandate for restaurants and other businesses announced in mid-December.
Bettigole said the vaccine mandate helped spur “a very large” increase in pediatric vaccinations, pushing the city way ahead of the national average for first doses among kids ages 5 to 11. More than 53% of Philadelphia residents in that age group have received a first dose, compared with closer to 30% nationally, she said.
Even though the city is lifting its vaccine mandate, some bar and restaurant owners are reportedly planning to keep asking to see customers’ vaccination cards for now. Many customers will also remain ambivalent about lifting the vaccine rules.
However, many bar and restaurant owners and others in the hospitality industry are eager for the reduction in restrictions, which have stifled business.
Philadelphia is not alone as local and state governments ease restrictions. Several states with indoor mask mandates announced last week they would be lifted in coming weeks, also citing promising numbers.
The nation’s leading health officials said Wednesday that the U.S. is moving closer to the point that COVID-19 is no longer a “constant crisis.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said during a White House briefing that the government is contemplating a change to its mask guidance in the coming weeks. Noting recent declines in COVID-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths, she acknowledged “people are so eager” for health officials to ease masking rules and other measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We all share the same goal — to get to a point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives, a time when it won’t be a constant crisis, rather something we can prevent, protect against and treat,” Walensky said.
COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have fallen sharply in the U.S., with the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases dropping from about 453,000 two weeks ago to about 136,000 as of Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations are at levels similar to September, when the U.S. was emerging from the delta variant surge. Almost 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated.
“As a result of all this progress and the tools we now have, we are moving to a time where COVID isn’t a crisis but is something we can protect against and treat,” said Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.
Walensky said the CDC “will soon put guidance in place that is relevant and encourages prevention measures when they are most needed to protect public health and our hospitals.” She suggested any changes will take into account measures of community transmission, as well as hospitalization rates or other gauges of whether infected people are becoming severely ill. They also would consider available bed space in hospitals.
Time will tell if officials moved too quickly to lift restrictions. The omicron virus plunge is bringing relief and hope to local residents.
