Philadelphia officials finally signed onto the deal that’s expected to deliver $1 billion to the state for drug treatment and prevention.
The decision is a positive development that comes after negotiations between city officials and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro over the costs of the deadly and decades-long opioid crisis.
City officials signed on the $26 billion national opioid settlement before the Jan. 26 deadline, joining all other counties in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia’s share will be at least $186 million. The state is expected to receive a total of $1 billion. Philadelphia and Delaware counties will also receive an unspecified amount of additional funding.
The settlement negotiated by Shapiro and other state AGs ultimately won Philadelphia’s buy-in after months of pushback from Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner, who had argued the settlement amount was too low, and its 18-year payout schedule too long, for a city among those hit hardest by the drug epidemic.
The opioid epidemic has struck big cities, small towns and suburbs, leaving them with overdoses, addiction, homelessness and wrecked families.
More than 500,000 deaths over the last two decades have been linked to opioids in the United States, both prescription and illegal drugs.
Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson agreed in July to pay the combined $26 billion to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits.
There is a strong argument that the settlement should have been higher and paid over a shorter amount of time for a city so hard hit by the opioid epidemic.
However, the agreement will hold the giant drug distributors more accountable for their role in the opioid crisis. The settlement will also help victims and families devastated by the opioid epidemic as Krasner’s office continues to pursue the case against the companies.
