Philadelphians joined Americans across the country and people throughout the world in protest following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd in 2020.
Most of the multi-racial protesters were initially peaceful, but in Philadelphia and other cities some of the protests turned to clashes between protesters and police and instances of opportunistic looting and vandalism in business districts.
The Philadelphia Police Department responded to the civil disorder with excessive force.
Videos showed police firing tear gas on June 1, 2020, at dozens of protesters trapped on I-676 by SWAT team officers on both sides. Witnesses reported residential communities in West Philadelphia turned into a war zone, with tanks traveling on side streets and police indiscriminately firing canisters of tear gas at residents.
On Monday, city officials announced a $9.25 million settlement with hundreds of people in lawsuits challenging the police response to the protests. Officials said the money will be distributed among 343 plaintiffs in connection with the police actions in 2020. A grant for $500,000 to $600,000 will also be provided for mental health counseling for West Philadelphia residents.
Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw faced harsh criticism in two audits of the planning and response to the protests. One review cited failures in planning that researchers said led to short staffing, emotional responses from officers and sometimes excessive uses of force.
Kenney told WCAU-TV he hoped the settlement would “continue the healing process.”
Outlaw called the mass demonstrations in Philadelphia and across the nation following Floyd’s death “unprecedented in scope” but said her department was “a learning organization.”
“Along with city, state, and community stakeholders, we will continue to work non-stop towards improving what we as police do to protect the First Amendment rights of protesters, keep our communities and officers safe, and to ultimately prove that we are committed to a higher standard,” Outlaw said in a statement.
Officials also said the city two years ago ended its participation in a federal program that allows distribution of surplus military equipment to state and local law enforcement agencies. All of the equipment received under that program was returned, a city spokesperson said.
“There should be no place for militarizing a police department that is supposed to serve its citizens,” attorney Charles McLaurin of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund said Monday.
Some of the plaintiffs cited lingering injuries and health effects due to tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and the zip-ties used in their arrests. Many of the speakers said the settlement will not end their efforts and vowed to seek far-reaching reforms of police operations and conduct.
In addition to the continuing healing process called for by Mayor Kenney, we hope the settlement will also lead to the necessary planning and preparation for a better response to future mass protests in the city.
