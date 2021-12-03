Philadelphia experienced a wave of violence last weekend resulting in seven homicides and 17 non-fatal shooting incidents.
Philadelphia has a year-to-date total of 506 homicides. This has been the deadliest year in the city since 1990, during the crack epidemic.
Among the victims was a 21-year-old Temple University student who was shot in the chest multiple times on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue. Police say the fatal shooting was the result of an attempted carjacking and robbery.
Other shooting victims include Kanye Davis, 16, who was shot eight times Sunday in the 400 block of West Diamond Street at 8 p.m.
Four men were also shot Sunday night on the 1300 block of South 50th Street. Three of the victims are in stable condition, and the other was in critical condition.
City officials have announced plans and strategies to address the problem but nothing seems to be working. Some are now asking for new ideas from the public.
“As so many of you are aware, this has been a particularly violent week in our city,” said Robert Listenbee, first assistant to the district attorney. “And you know, it touches our hearts, you know that so many people have been negatively impacted by this violence. It brings many of us almost to tears. We’re going to continue to work here at the district attorney’s office. We’re working harder and longer. And I want you to know that we’re open to new ideas and new strategies, and new approaches to addressing this problem. So if there are any folks out there who have some new approaches you’d like to recommend to us, let us know.”
There have been suggestions from others outside of law enforcement, including public health officials, the City Controller’s Office, a list of recommendations from community groups such as #ManUpPHL and from this newspaper during our City in Crisis series in August.
Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw have all presented short-term and long-term strategies and solutions.
But they don’t appear to be on the same page or working together. There has been a lot of finger-pointing. There has also been a lot of blame placed on external factors beyond the control of local leaders, including the pandemic and the lack of leadership from Harrisburg on passing gun control legislation or allowing the city to impose its own gun laws.
But the leadership in Harrisburg is unlikely to change anytime soon and homicides were on the rise before the pandemic closed the courts.
As the top local elected official, Mayor Kenney needs to bring the police commissioner, the district attorney and other officials together in the same room and have them work on a data-driven comprehensive strategy that will produce measurable results. The problem cannot be solved with leaders working in silos and on individual plans. There is no time for egos and finger pointing when people are dying on our city’s streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.