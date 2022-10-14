Philadelphia is looking to make a 10 p.m. curfew for people under 18 permanent.
The earlier time for teenagers 14 to 17 was set this summer in response to rising gun violence. Members of City Council’s Committee on Public Safety approved the extension of the curfew Tuesday.
The bill sponsored by at-large Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson could pass the full Council next week. A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney said the mayor would review the legislation.
Under the legislation, teenagers 14 to 17 must be home by 10 p.m. and children 13 and younger must be home by 9:30 p.m. There are some exceptions, including for minors who have jobs or are attending school or religious activities.
Police who pick up children violating the curfew are to first take them home. If supervision is not available, police are to then take the child to a police district or to one of the city’s new community evening resource centers.
Supporters of the curfew say it’s aimed at keeping young people safe from record levels of gun violence in the city.
But many of the shootings that are occurring are happening before the curfew at recreation centers, outside schools and other locations during daylight.
Jermiah Wilcox, 13, was the latest Philadelphia child killed when he was shot Monday at about 6:36 p.m. — hours before the city curfew.
Experts who have studied curfews say they have little to no impact on crime. While the curfew was in place this summer, more children were shot than during any other summer on record, according to police statistics.
A systematic review of research literature on juvenile curfew programs was published in 2016 by the Campbell Collaboration, a nonprofit that synthesizes research studies for policymakers. Campbell examined over 7,000 studies on juvenile curfews and synthesized the 12 most rigorous studies. The report stated that “evidence suggests that juvenile curfews are ineffective at reducing crime and victimization. The average effect on juvenile crime during curfew hours was slightly positive — that is a slight increase in crime — and close to zero for crime during all hours. Similarly, juvenile victimization also appeared unaffected by the imposition of a curfew ordinance.”
The Campbell study found that “empirical studies of the impact of curfew laws failed to support the argument that curfews reduce crime and criminal victimization.”
The studies found that they damage already-strained relationships between police and youth of color and in some instances have “blowback” effects, increasing juvenile victimization or overall crime.
Another factor is that on empty streets there are no witnesses. Urban activist Jane Jacobs theorized that well-populated streets are safe streets; deserted streets invite crime.
A 2015 study of a Washington, D.C., juvenile curfew found that gunfire incidents were significantly more frequent when the curfew was in effect.
City Council’s desire for a curfew is understandable. No one wants to see young children roaming the streets late at night. Some type of curfew is necessary for the safety and well-being of minors. The question is whether curfews are a solution to reducing crime.
Based on the evidence, City Council’s well-intentioned curfew efforts will probably have little to no significant impact on reducing violent crime.
