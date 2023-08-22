Marian Wright Edelman

What did you do over summer break? It’s a common question for students getting ready to head back to school, and thousands of young scholars who were enrolled in Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) Freedom Schools summer enrichment programs will have stories to tell from this year’s National Day of Social Action.

Every July, students in grades K-12 at CDF Freedom Schools sites across the country take part in a special day to advocate around a critical issue affecting children’s lives. This year focused on gun violence, and many scholars got to attend marches, rallies and meetings with legislators where they were able to share their own stories about how gun violence affects them and their communities. They were able to see the power of collective action, gained valuable experience in speaking up in front of new audiences, and learned the key CDF Freedom Schools principle that children are never too young to make a difference.

Marian Wright Edelman is the founder and president emerita of The Children’s Defense Fund.

