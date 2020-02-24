The U.S. Census is now preparing to count all who live in the U.S. For the more than 50 million Black Americans in the U.S., the 2020 U.S. Census is vital. Our numbers do matter and must be properly and accurately counted. Our birth rates count. Our socioeconomic rates count. Our death rates count. The overall quality of life in Black America will be impacted for the next 10 years as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census.
The full life journeys of all Black Americans are important. This month, we are observing and celebrating Black History Month. This is the time for understanding and learning from the past to change the present and to ensure a better future for Black America.
While there has been a lot of appropriate national attention and focus on the beginning of life’s journey, there has not been enough attention on the inevitable transition and conclusions of one’s life journey, particularly from the African-American perspective.
This year is the 193rd year of the Black Press of America, represented today by the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) across the nation. The NNPA corporate partners and sponsors, such as Compassion & Choices, immeasurably help to sustain the Black Press.
The NNPA member publishers and newspapers — complemented by their digital distribution of content, including a wide array of social media channels — cover the news that oftentimes gets left out of mainstream news media. One reason why the Black Press continues to be the trusted voice of Black America is because we report on the entire journey of Black America from life to death from generation to generation.
The NNPA began a unique and important partnership with Compassion & Choices to gain a more in-depth awareness and knowledge about how Black Americans and others are enabled to have a planned, dignified and well thought out, peaceful transition without the sudden unpreparedness that happens too often in many Black American families.
Compassion & Choices is committed to empowering people to get the care they need during a serious illness or at the end of life. One way to do that is by helping people plan well and become good advocates for themselves and their loved ones.
This is a subject that is often avoided until the finality of death confronts the loved ones of the departed.
Too often Black lives are ended in some type of hardship, tragedy, brutality, prolonged sickness or some unexpected unavoidable circumstance. But all of our final transitions should be observed with the utmost respect and dignity.
Planning for one’s transition does not mean you are ready to die before your time is up or that you are attempting to hurry or rush your departure from this world. To the contrary, planning the final transition of your life is like having a sustainable life insurance policy that removes the burden of your transition from your loved ones.
Talking about and planning your transition will not kill you, but it will save your loved ones the awful sorrow and agony of unpreparedness. We are grateful to Compassion & Choices for helping us to transfer our reluctance and fear of discussing the ultimate transition of our life journeys into a responsible and respectful plan of love and dignity.
Yes, Black life journeys matter at the beginning and at the end. We all have the opportunity and the responsibility to respond to this issue in a timely manner.
