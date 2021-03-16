“This has the potential to be a big game-changer for the world.”
That was the reaction recently of Dr. Jessica Jackson, one of the dedicated Temple University Hospital physicians who helped oversee testing of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine right here in Philadelphia. With the approval and release of that vaccine, we now have another powerful weapon in the campaign against COVID.
This city has a long history of bringing positive change to the world, and I’m so proud of what Temple University and Temple University Health have done in the last year as we joined forces to fight the pandemic.
Looking back, the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city were bleak. As we saw major outbreaks in cities like New York, our city’s health systems knew they had to work together like never before to prevent a growth of infected patients from becoming a tidal wave. The call went out from the city for a large facility that could be fitted out as a surge hospital, should the worst happen.
Temple was eager to step up and offer our basketball arena, the Liacouras Center, as the home for that historic facility. While it was needed to serve only a small number of patients in the end, leaders from around the nation came to learn how we did it, and took that information back to their home cities, where it became invaluable as surges struck elsewhere.
Now, more than nine months later, the Liacouras Center is once again at the heart of the effort to fight the pandemic, as the North Philadelphia base for The Black Doctors Consortium. International news teams have covered the remarkable scenes of people lined up all night to get into the Liacouras Center and become protected against the virus. We are proud to offer this valuable service to our community and will continue to do so.
As I reflect on the last year, I’ve been impressed by the number of times Temple’s faculty, staff and students have similarly come forward and done amazing work to keep our university, our neighbors and our city safe. Few of these efforts have received public notice, and at the risk of leaving out so many, I want to cite just a few examples:
• The Center for Urban Bioethics at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine launched a food packing and delivery service to support our North Philadelphia neighbors facing food insecurity, which has delivered more than 8,000 bags of groceries to date. This effort has grown to encompass mask production and distribution; assisting the elderly population with their prescriptions; getting school-aged students reliable internet access; distribution of public health materials; and educating organizations about how to successfully reopen in today’s economic environment.
• Temple’s College of Engineering staff, faculty and students led an interdisciplinary team to create personal protective equipment for Temple University Hospital and community groups. Dozens of volunteers from the Tyler School of Art & Architecture, College of Liberal Arts, College of Science & Technology, Charles Library, the Office of the Vice President for Research and others produced more than 16,000 face shields at a time when the shields were impossible to find commercially.
• Researchers from throughout the university and health system have been conducting dozens of studies on treatments, vaccines and related topics. Those findings will not only be vital in the continuing effort against COVID, but will lead to better treatments in lung diseases and help us become better prepared for the next potential pandemic.
• Experts from the College of Public Health, the Lewis Katz School of Medicine and Temple University Hospital have become recognized national thought leaders in explaining the impact of the disease, its treatments and how we can all keep ourselves safe.
• In just a few months, a new laboratory was developed at the School of Medicine which can run up to 20,000 COVID tests per week, with a high level of accuracy and results becoming available normally in 24 hours. That laboratory’s abilities have allowed Temple to safely test thousands of students, faculty and staff each week.
• At each step of the way, we have not only built safeguards for the university community, but worked diligently to protect our neighbors. Just as there has not been a single documented case of infection in our classrooms, contact tracing has not found a single case of infection between our students and our neighbors. The positivity rate among our students this semester has been under 1%, even though our testing has increased dramatically.
There are many, many more examples. Taken together, they bring me to say this: In all of my 45 years associated with Temple University, I have never been prouder than I am today. The people of Temple University have risen to the challenge time and again and have repeatedly inspired me over the last year. The fight is not over, but the end is in sight. Temple stands ready to continue its role as a leader in this city’s — and the nation’s — campaign against COVID.
