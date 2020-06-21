As members of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, our businesses represent over 600,000 employees in 11 counties across three states. Our companies, firms and organizations come in all sizes and hail from a broad spectrum of industries.
The events of recent weeks have laid bare the gross racial inequities that persist in our society. Today, and forever more, we must be clear in our call for equal justice under the law and the end of systematic racism, police brutality and economic injustice. This is why, as a business community, we pledge the following:
We will seek outside input, identify areas for change, and put monitoring systems in place to hold ourselves accountable.
We will listen to our communities and our hearts to create economic empowerment for all.
We will set a high standard for diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of our work.
We will nurture and promote a new generation of Black and Brown executives, board members and entrepreneurs.
We will work with public officials to accelerate inclusive economic opportunities.
We will be allies and advocates for those who have been voiceless.
We will listen, not judge.
We will serve others.
Prior to the death of George Floyd and the sweeping calls for reform his killing catalyzed, statements such as these may have been approached with cynicism, viewed as aspirational at best and insincere at worst. But something has changed over the past weeks and we are energized to listen, learn and act.
For many of us, we are continuing a longstanding commitment to the fight for equality, while for others these will be new priorities for our organizations. But we are certain that with much urgency, hard work, collaboration and understanding we will be part of bringing lasting change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.