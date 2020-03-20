As a millennial, this will be the third census in my lifetime. The first time I was 6 years old and my mother was pregnant with my baby sister. I remember the census distinctly because they played census commercials over and over while I watched Nickelodeon.
My mother still had to work while she was pregnant as well as raise me and my younger brother with the help of my grandmother, who had just come from Nigeria to help with the pregnancy.
Sometimes my mother had to leave us at home when she had to work long hours, and both my mother and grandma did not like opening the door for strangers. I would hear census volunteers knock on the apartment door multiple times, and we never answered. I am unsure if my changing family was counted in the 2000 census.
In 2010, I was a 16-year-old high school student and I made sure that we did a better job of filling out the census that year. I filled it out with my mom, and the questions about race caught my eye.
I did not think the question was inclusive for an African immigrant identifying their country of origin. I could see how confusing it could be for someone still forming their understanding of their identity in America or still on the pathway to citizenship.
I share these census stories because as the 2020 census is quickly approaching, I applaud all the ways the Census Bureau has made the census more accessible, but I recognize that there is still so much work to be done to ensure that everybody is counted. You can complete the census online, by mail or in person, which is great for young people living life on the next flight like myself.
Like many other millennials, I am not constantly checking my mail unless I’m expecting something from Amazon and I’m not home waiting for someone to come to my house unless we planned to meet there. The online option of the census works for me, but I understand that it does not work for all of us. There are communities with limited access to the internet, single parent households where the provider has to work long hours, and immigrant families that are unsure of the information that is necessary to provide.
These communities classified as “hard-to-count” are in fact some of the most necessary to count as the lack of resources for hospitals, public safety and school infrastructure would impact them the most.
Over $675 billion in federal funding is tied to this year’s census count and we cannot go through another census like the one in 2010, where over 800,000 Black people were not counted, costing our community over $16 million dollars. We must think about the future of the Black community both present and those to be born in the next decade. That federal funding will be necessary for the world all people including young Black people will be growing up in.
The NAACP as well as our coalition of partners through the racial equity anchor collaborative have taken the initiative to GET OUT THE 2020 COUNT.
Multiple factors will inhibit a complete and accurate count of the census, so we urge all of our members, activists and allies to map the count. Through a very special partnership with ESRI we are able to identify the hard-to-count communities and use our power to mobilize our friends, families and loved ones to be counted so that all of our needs are seen and heard in the 2020 census.
For more information on what you can do to make sure everyone is counted in 2020, visit makemyfamilycount.org/mapthecount.
