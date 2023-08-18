A worker rolls a barrel of rum at the Mount Gay distillery near Bridgetown, Barbados.

A worker rolls a barrel of rum at the Mount Gay distillery near Bridgetown, Barbados. — Piotr Redlinski/The New York Times

 PIOTR REDLINKSI

Rum straight up, rum and coconut water, rum and Coke, rum inna yuh pina colada. Rum in the Caribbean culture is often used either for drink or relaxation. Most Caribbean people are familiar with the rum bar where the men go after work or on the weekends to wind down.

One of the hardest types of alcohol found there is the overproof rum. This high alcohol content rum can be harmful if a person overindulges. For many Caribbean men a strong drink of rum at the end of a hard day’s work is very satisfying. Some would say that drinking a “likkle” bit of rum punch never hurt anybody.

