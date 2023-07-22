Domino tournament

The winners of the domino tournament to raise funds for Team Jamaica Bickle show their trophies at Ormiston Mansion in Fairmount Park last weekend.

It is a fact that when Caribbean men get together to play dominoes on a competitive level an unsuspecting spectator could easily conclude that a fight is about to break out. Nothing could be further from the truth. It’s just that the excitement and the enthusiasm for the game quickly wells up and spills over.

Players often celebrate winning (giving) a “six love” by repeatedly slamming the dominoes on the table. Other players may yell as they kick over chairs and run around the room in celebration. In the midst of all of this activity the losers are being roasted about their inability to play and read the domino game.

