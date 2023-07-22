It is a fact that when Caribbean men get together to play dominoes on a competitive level an unsuspecting spectator could easily conclude that a fight is about to break out. Nothing could be further from the truth. It’s just that the excitement and the enthusiasm for the game quickly wells up and spills over.
Players often celebrate winning (giving) a “six love” by repeatedly slamming the dominoes on the table. Other players may yell as they kick over chairs and run around the room in celebration. In the midst of all of this activity the losers are being roasted about their inability to play and read the domino game.
This makes for a pretty interesting competition, and very few Caribbean men can resist either playing or watching a good domino game.
With this in mind, Team Jamaica Bickle felt confident that they would get a good turnout for the fundraiser that they held at Ormiston Mansion in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia last Saturday, July 15. When we arrived, there were grills going with jerk chicken, snapper, fried chicken, festival, rice and peas and drinks flowing. The domino tables were set up all around for attendees to sign up for the domino playoff.
It wasn’t long before numerous teams assembled at each table ready to get the game going. Although they were hoping for at least 16 teams, eight teams participated.
Michele Bartley, a TJB member, said that this is the first time they have had a domino tournament. “The players enjoyed it and planned to be back next year,” she said. “We plan to make it an annual event with the same format, but we do plan to tweak it a little — having more kids’ events.”
The first-place winner was the team of Wayne McFarlane and his new son-in-law, Joel McDonald. Lorna Coke and Richard Oldacre finished second, and Robert and Adolphus Morris were third.
Playing dominoes is not just about winning. Domino games provide a comfortable and relaxed environment for Caribbean men from all walks of life. There is a certain comradery that creates an unexplained connection that only domino players can understand. Only genuine domino players can appreciate the theatrics that follow as partners win or lose the series of six rounds.
Matching the dominoes is one thing; but reading the game and knowing your opponent’s next move is an art within itself. During a game players study and anticipate which domino a player will slap down to match or whether they will tap the table to pass. It will only be a matter of time when each opponent mentally concludes who has the power to win outright or block the entire game.
When we look past all the slamming and shouting, we Caribbean people have a mutual understanding that domino playing is a part of our culture. During events like festivals and official holidays there is always music and a good domino tournament. Domino is even played during Nine Nights at the home of grieving families (Dead yawd) after a loved one passes. Praying, eating, reminiscing and dominoes. Domino games are challenging, motivational and clean fun, “all bundle up together.”
Men in the town often set up domino tables and invite the veteran players to join in. There are women who also love to play dominoes, however, in the Caribbean culture it’s a male-dominated sport.
Just a little history. The game was introduced to the West Indies by the colonizers and plantation owners who settled in the region. It quickly caught on with enslaved people as a way to pass the time. They figured out how to use strips of wood and burned the number of dots on each piece. As they traveled from one island to another, they passed it on, and it was soon being played by everyone.
The Guyana National Dominoes Federation in conjunction with the government of Guyana will play host to the 19th Edition of the World Council of Domino Federation’s (WCDF) World Domino Championship at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence from Aug. 12 to 21.
Participating countries are Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Grenada, the U.S. and host Guyana, while Trinidad and Tobago and a few others are expected to confirm their participation soon. Puerto Rico may attend in the capacity of observer.
Plan to be at the TJB Domino Tournament next year!
