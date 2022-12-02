The rate of suicide among teens in the Caribbean has been extremely low over the years. Most young people were isolated to their small towns where life is usually pretty simple and routine. Today, with the introduction of the Internet and social media (even in some of the most isolated rural areas) the islands have seen a slight uptick in mental health issues. The number of teen suicides in the United States, in comparison, has escalated at an alarming rate. So, what should we be doing differently?
Suicide rates have remained lower in the Caribbean because life in the islands tends to be more relaxed and slower paced. The year-round warm weather encourages more outdoor activities, which naturally gives people more opportunities for exercise. Home life that involves extended family members living in close proximity and tight-knit communities give a sense of security. There tends to be a high value on family and community in small communities because everyone knows each other. People are more friendly and tolerant because they are used to sharing their space.
Another reason there are fewer suicides in the Caribbean could be tied to the cohesiveness of family and school. Education has been an integral part of the fabric of Caribbean life, and still is today. If you lived in the islands and had a child, you laid a basic foundation for them. Many women were stay-at-home moms because there were not a lot of jobs for them. As the infants grew into toddlers, some moms could not sit them in front of the TV to watch "Sesame Street" or "Teletubbies" because they had no TV. They had to be present and have hands-on interaction with their kids. As they reached kindergarten age (4 or 5), children were sent off to basic school (some called it infant school) where a good foundation could be laid for them. The parents trusted the schools to fully nurture their children to develop into well-rounded individuals.
Schools back home did not have a Home and School Association/Parent Teachers Association. The teachers lived in the community and had a fully vested interest in the children’s success. The teachers knew the parents and the parents knew the teachers. Parents and teachers had mutual respect for each other so that if there was a problem in school or if a child displayed behavior that was uncharacteristic of them, the teacher would first try to get to the bottom of the issue, and if that did not work, the teacher would show up at the family’s front door. That’s what you call early intervention.
Positive reinforcement is critical to a child’s development. In most Caribbean families, children as young as 5 years old were expected to do chores and still are today. They were taught simple tasks that increase as the child aged. Chores might include sweeping, mopping, dishwashing, dusting or pulling up weeds in the backyard garden. In rural areas, children might have to feed the chickens, gather the eggs or pick vegetables or fruits.
Parental involvement and supervision are key components in a child’s mental health. The adults ensure that the assigned work is completed properly and responsibly. A positive reinforcement from an adult goes a long way in building a child's self-esteem and self-confidence. Positive reinforcement on a daily basis becomes deeply rooted in their hearts and minds and often results in creating good citizens. These children could take leadership in family situations when needed, in their school, or even in their community. Working together for the common good makes a difference.
They did not have a lot of idle time because they were always involved in activities with their family, school or church. Children in these families feel like they have a purpose and play a role in the family structure.
In our ever-changing world, children are overwhelmed and are becoming lost in the process. The cause of suicide is the same wherever you go. It can filter from the parents to the children. Stress, food insecurity, financial insecurity, despair, depression, isolation, joblessness are just some of the issues. With more single-parent households, older children having to parent younger children, and social isolation, many young people who commit suicide feel that they have no friends. They have no one.
How do we keep teen suicide numbers down and prepare our children so that they can be mentally strong? How do we help our children to realize their full potential?
For Caribbean-Americans in this country and the diaspora, it is important to continue to invest money in our children, but even more importantly, we MUST invest our time. Pull back on the gadgets and toys.
We join the rat race in the United States, seeking the American Dream. In this process, we cannot lose sight of our children. Moving to a new place, going to a new school, having to make new friends and assimilating to a whole different culture can be overwhelming to a child at any age. Knowing this, as parents we have to talk to our children at the end of each day, hear what they are saying and address any issue that they bring to the table. Don’t brush off their problems.
Mothers and fathers, our children need US. They need family. It takes a village.
