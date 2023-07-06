Bahamas US Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center, poses for an official group photo at the U.S.-Caribbean leaders meeting in the Bahamas on June 8. — AP Photo/Kristaan Ingraham

 Kristaan Ingraham

The Georgetown Americas Institute, Center for Latin American Studies, and Georgetown Walsh School of Foreign Service Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion co-hosted an event on the state of the criminal justice systems in the Caribbean at the end of 2022.

Expert panelists Nicola Suter, barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand; Sirah Abraham, a U.K. lawyer and criminal justice adviser to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean; and Jake Patrick Collins, a Caribbean program adviser to the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Bureau at the U.S. State Department found that the Caribbean criminal justice system was outdated. It was based on old British laws and regulations, improper treatment of witnesses, systemic corruption, agency coordination and competition, and inefficiency and prolonged trial wait times for detainees. Suter used Barbados as an example because they have a backlog of over 1,700-cases.

