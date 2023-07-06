The Georgetown Americas Institute, Center for Latin American Studies, and Georgetown Walsh School of Foreign Service Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion co-hosted an event on the state of the criminal justice systems in the Caribbean at the end of 2022.
Expert panelists Nicola Suter, barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand; Sirah Abraham, a U.K. lawyer and criminal justice adviser to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean; and Jake Patrick Collins, a Caribbean program adviser to the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Bureau at the U.S. State Department found that the Caribbean criminal justice system was outdated. It was based on old British laws and regulations, improper treatment of witnesses, systemic corruption, agency coordination and competition, and inefficiency and prolonged trial wait times for detainees. Suter used Barbados as an example because they have a backlog of over 1,700-cases.
The outcome of the strategic planning was that to move forward, they had to recommend an overhaul of the criminal justice system of the entire region.
Where are they now that we are in 2023? The U.S. State Department, alongside the United Kingdom, through the U.S.-U.K. Eastern Caribbean Criminal Justice Adviser Program, plan to put a senior criminal justice adviser in place to mentor local Caribbean prosecutors and judges, improve the criminal justice experience of victims and witnesses, and enhance public legal education. The program will build more efficient criminal justice systems to achieve more effective prosecutions of firearms-related crimes throughout the Eastern Caribbean.
In 2021, the United States and the United Kingdom did provide $75,000 worth of equipment to Barbados prosecutors to support remote criminal justice operations during the COVID pandemic. The equipment was used to create remote working opportunities and virtual appearances at court proceedings. The equipment gifted through the U.S./U.K. Criminal Justice Reform Project continues to be used today by police prosecutors in the Department of Court Prosecutors of the Royal Barbados Police Force and prosecutors in the Department of Public Prosecutions. The donation helped to support both departments in their roles in managing and presenting criminal cases in Barbados and will help to limit operational disturbances in the future. The equipment is still being used to prevent delays and further backlogs in Barbados.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica joined regional leaders for the U.S.-Caribbean Leaders Meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on June 8. The meeting was co-hosted by Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis, the current CARICOM chairman. It was a follow-up to talks held in June 2022 between Harris and Caribbean leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. They focused on issues including security and firearms trafficking, the need for an enhanced diplomatic presence in the Eastern Caribbean, the crisis in Haiti, and the U.S.–Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030.
Harris announced that the U.S. would invest more than $100 million in the Caribbean region to fight weapons trafficking, address Haiti’s humanitarian crisis and support climate change initiatives. Many may question why the U.S. would invest all that money in the Caribbean. Well, the Caribbean is a strategic alliance partner of the U.S. and is connected to the United States through ties of commerce, geography and family.
The U.S. said it will name an experienced Department of Justice prosecutor as coordinator for Caribbean firearms prosecutions to assist in disrupting firearms trafficking in the Caribbean; continue a regional forensics accreditation project to help bring Caribbean forensic capabilities up to international standards; and increase the capacity of Caribbean law enforcement partners by strengthening organizational and administrative structures of national police forces, improving internal affairs and criminal investigation capabilities, and upgrading police education and training.
After the meeting, Harris posted that strengthening the U.S.-Caribbean relationship is a priority for the administration. “Today’s convening with 15 Caribbean leaders is a critical step forward as we continue to work together to tackle the climate crisis and ensure regional security and prosperity,” she said.
The Biden-Harris administration said it is committed to enhancing its diplomatic presence in the Eastern Caribbean and is in the process of establishing two new embassies and an additional diplomatic support presence.
Hopefully, whatever they do will create a sustainable justice framework that continues to improve in years to come.
