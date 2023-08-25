The islands of the Caribbean were well represented last Sunday at the 37th Annual Caribbean Festival held in the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing. What a beautiful, sunshiny day. It could not have been better!

When you hear the soca song, "Get Someting and Wave, Get Someting and Wave," you know you gotta grab your country flag! Flags were flying high as everyone celebrated the Caribbean culture together. The flags were proudly displayed on hats, dresses, pants; tied to wrists, ankles, pocketbooks; worn as bandanas. Flags from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Barbados and Guyana, just to name a few.

