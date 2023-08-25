The islands of the Caribbean were well represented last Sunday at the 37th Annual Caribbean Festival held in the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing. What a beautiful, sunshiny day. It could not have been better!
When you hear the soca song, "Get Someting and Wave, Get Someting and Wave," you know you gotta grab your country flag! Flags were flying high as everyone celebrated the Caribbean culture together. The flags were proudly displayed on hats, dresses, pants; tied to wrists, ankles, pocketbooks; worn as bandanas. Flags from Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Barbados and Guyana, just to name a few.
Food vendors filled the air with aromas of roti, curried chicken, jerk chicken, jerk pork, escovitch fish, brown stew chicken, patties, fried plantains, rice and peas. Those who came to the festival seeking to satisfy their palate with their favorite Caribbean dishes and soothe their soul with their favorite reggae or soca music came to the right place.
The day started off with people trickling in at noon when the gates opened. Those who got in early were fortunate to be the first in line to purchase one of the coveted platters. Latecomers had to join lines and wait at least half an hour to get their food.
The stage opened up with musician Kenny Sikes (a regular at the festival each year) playing his sax and singing the U.S. national anthem. Other featured acts throughout the day were Pappy Dred, Tabernacle Band, WeUnited, Freedom Choir of Philadelphia Ensemble, Julius, Riddem Nation, Juliene, Gwo Koze and Image Band and Philadelphia’s own Pan Stars Steel Band Orchestra.
The crowd steadily built up as the day wore on, and by 5 p.m. the Great Plaza was bursting at the seams with people.
The presence of our African brothers and sisters (as vendors) added to the cultural richness of the event. The vibrant Caribbean and African color combination created an exotic ambiance that set the mood for such a successful day.
Nuff respect to this year’s well-deserved honorees HelenMay Bady, Michelle Tulloch Neil and Rossaine Ricketts-Sterling, who were recognized for their contribution over the years. They are members of the Caribbean Festival Committee who also volunteer with other community organizations including Team Jamaica Bickle and the Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs.
The continued sponsorship of the festival by PECO, the Delaware Riverfront Corporation and the Philadelphia Cultural Fund in combination with local businesses and vendors makes it possible for the Festival Committee to fulfill its commitment to enrich the surrounding communities and the lives of Caribbean students.
In continuing a grand tradition, the scholarship recipients were presented on stage. They could not all be there, but 10 scholarships were awarded this year to students of Caribbean descent. The scholarship application can be found on the organization’s website at phillycaribbeanfestival.com/.
Festival time is special for the committee because in working together they uphold the festival motto, “All Ah We Ah One.”
Some may wonder why the Caribbean Festival is still successful after 37 years. An excerpt from the festival souvenir book says it best: “Since the festival’s inception the committee has worked together to share the beauty and culture of the Caribbean.” The committee members may not always agree on how the plans should be executed, but they understand how to focus on their goal and get the job done.
Over the 37 years, people from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts, Dominica, Grenada and the United States have been part of the planning committee.
Soon the Festival Committee will begin planning the 38th festival in 2024, and they extend a warm welcome to anyone who wishes to become a part of the committee, no matter what country you are from.
Barbara Wilson, president of the committee, sent this message to the festival volunteers:
"You are valuable treasures that make all of us shine! Thank you so much for making the 37th Annual Caribbean Festival a tremendous success. You are always thoughtful in so many ways because you go the extra mile. With that said, that is the reason why you are greatly appreciated. I strongly believe that it certainly takes a village and once we put our hearts, souls and minds together, we can move mountains. God had a hand in yesterday. Of course, He always does, but yesterday was a gift from Him — no complaints, no problems, no disruptions. He just moved them out of the way. The day was just a whole heap of fun. Thank you God!"
President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.