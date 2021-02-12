Caribbean Americans including those of Haitian descent welcomed the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. Some of these Haitian Americans had mixed emotions because of their unfulfilled dream of a new president in their homeland. The resurgent protests and riots in Haiti have gotten worse due to unfair treatment and the pandemic and there is no resolution in sight, one problem after the other.
Haiti signed the Petrocaribe agreement with Venezuela in 2006 and it continues to be a sore spot for people who did not want the government to sign the agreement. Venezuela allowed Haiti to purchase oil and pay only 60% of the cost up front and defer the 40% (billions of dollars) to be paid back over the next 25 years.
The program would have allowed Haiti to pour the 40% into critical education and much-needed health projects, but Haitians say that corrupt politicians pocketed the money and never did anything for the people.
Since 2018 the issues of corruption and poverty have been worsened by additional injustices that now afflict the Haitian people. There have been no olive branches from their political leaders, and with no resolution in sight many activists have resorted to violence.
The majority of Haitians are protesting in the streets to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, who has been in power since the 2017 elections. Most of the major connecting roads have been barricaded by protesters. Buildings and businesses have been destroyed. Over 200 lives have been lost. Normal life in Haiti has been brought to a standstill.
Haiti is no stranger to riots and coups. The people have had a history of dictators and corrupt government as far back as they can see. Much like the Capitol riot here in the United States, the people staged a protest throughout Haiti on Feb. 7. They insisted that there should have been a transition of power. Police made 23 arrests and seized U.S. and Haitian currency, weapons and munitions. A Supreme Court judge and a police inspector general from the national force were also arrested.
Moise’s response is that when he was elected, he was sworn in for a five-year term. He said “I am not a dictator.” The opposing party says that the president’s term should have ended at the beginning of February but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could not be done.
Coming into this situation in midstream and in a pandemic, the Biden administration agrees that Moise should be able to continue until Feb. 7, 2022. At the same time, they urge him to follow the law and organize elections as soon as possible. They have their own problems at home that they have to take care of. They need to clean their own house first. The U.S. position of leaving Moise in place until 2022 is also supported by the United Nations and Organization of American States Secretary General Luis Almagro.
Many Haitians and friends of Haitians are saddened by the violence back home. The spread of the coronavirus has further devastated the island. There are many questions in the minds of Haitian Americans. When will the violence end? Will the Haitian economy ever improve? Will there ever be enough money for the essentials for human survival in Haiti — food, clothing and shelter? Will Haiti’s “M-O” (being the poorest country in the world) ever change? Will the frustration of the Haitian people be a catalyst for positive change in the country? Is there a “Haitian Messiah” who will rise from the poverty and cries for justice from the people? Is there a new Toussaint Louverture out there?
Although the Haitian people have been through devastating poverty, disasters and injustices over the years, they have somehow survived and in some instances become even stronger. One day, they will emerge from under this dark cloud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.