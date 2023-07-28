Remember when “etiquette” mattered? Remember when learning to use a knife and fork at home before eating in a social setting was a thing? Remember when young ladies were taught how to sit in a dress?
When it came to Caribbean culture and etiquette, there were certain unspoken and expected behaviors that applied to every echelon of society. These behaviors (mannerisms) were taught and practiced within the family structure and also in schools. By the time young people reached puberty, they understood what the expectations were at home versus expectations when they mingled with others in high society.
Apart from saying please, thank you and excuse me, there were many other expected behaviors within the Caribbean culture. For instance, when you pass someone on the street, you always greet them with a good morning, good afternoon, good evening or good day depending on the time of day. When meeting or greeting someone, a firm handshake and maintaining eye contact is extremely important, especially when meeting with those in high positions like a government official, a doctor, a principal, a teacher or a business owner, and offering a warm smile with that handshake goes a long way as well.
Using professional and/or academic titles like Mr., Mrs., and Miss — with or without their surname (last name) — is the expected way that leaders are addressed whether in schools, colleges or a business setting. Once you become good friends with an acquaintance, then they will invite you to call them by their first name, and as the friendship deepens, they will invite you to call them by their nickname or, as we say in the Caribbean, their pet name.
Most of our brothers and sisters can relate to the culture shock from when they arrived in the United States and suddenly the titles Mr., Mrs. and Miss were not required. Everyone here in the U.S. is on a first-name basis no matter their age. Little 5-year-olds can call a 50-year-old Bob or Sue.
I can personally recall an experience at my first job here in Philadelphia. I worked for Girard Bank in the late 1970s, and my supervisor was an elderly woman. She introduced herself to me as Ann, but no way was I going to call her by just her first name. Furthermore, this lady was many years my senior. It felt like I was doing something horrific, something of the utmost disrespect.
When I called her Miss Ann, she corrected me immediately. How did I handle this? I simply avoided using her name when I spoke to her.
Today a lot of Caribbean people have disposed of the formalities, but according to traveletiquette.co.uk, there are still some basic protocols that have not changed in the Caribbean region:
Bahamas: In the resorts and around town or tourist attractions, casual wear is absolutely fine. Swimwear and beachwear are also the accepted mode of dress for sunbathing and swimming but should only be worn when visiting the beaches. Bahamians are actually quite modest and conservative in their attire, so wearing swimwear anywhere other than the beach would be considered disrespectful and improper.
Cayman Islands: Beachwear such as swimming trunks for men and all-in-one swimming costumes and bikinis for women are perfectly acceptable on the beach. However, if you intend on venturing off the beach, you should always change out of your swimwear. Walking around in shorts and a bikini top would be frowned upon and seen as disrespectful and inappropriate. You should also be aware that topless sunbathing is actually illegal in the Cayman Islands.
Dominican Republic: Clothes are thought to be one of the main indications of social status, which in turn denotes accomplishment and success. Designer brands are favored, but this does not mean that you are expected to wear such clothing all the time. Generally, by dressing modestly and trying to appear smart and well groomed — even when in casual attire — you will be seen to upholding your personal appearance and self-respect. As with many other Caribbean islands, beach and swimwear such as bikinis or swimming trunks are absolutely fine for wearing on the beach, but should only be worn on the beach.
Other etiquette tips for dining in the Caribbean:
When unsure, watch what others are doing and emulate their behavior.
Do not sit down until you are invited to and told where to sit.
Do not begin eating until the host invites you to start.
Try everything, since it demonstrates graciousness.
Always use utensils to eat.
It is considered polite to finish everything on your plate.
Good etiquette is great to have no matter where in the world you are because if the occasion ever arises, you will always be prepared.
