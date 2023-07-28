Remember when “etiquette” mattered? Remember when learning to use a knife and fork at home before eating in a social setting was a thing? Remember when young ladies were taught how to sit in a dress?

When it came to Caribbean culture and etiquette, there were certain unspoken and expected behaviors that applied to every echelon of society. These behaviors (mannerisms) were taught and practiced within the family structure and also in schools. By the time young people reached puberty, they understood what the expectations were at home versus expectations when they mingled with others in high society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.