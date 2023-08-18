Rum straight up, rum and coconut water, rum and Coke, rum inna yuh pina colada. Rum in the Caribbean culture is often used either for drink or relaxation. Most Caribbean people are familiar with the rum bar where the men go after work or on the weekends to wind down.
One of the hardest types of alcohol found there is the overproof rum. This high alcohol content rum can be harmful if a person overindulges. For many Caribbean men a strong drink of rum at the end of a hard day’s work is very satisfying. Some would say that drinking a “likkle” bit of rum punch never hurt anybody.
Hold it, wait a minute. This is not about how many ways you can enjoy rum. We West Indians know that rum can be used for a lot more than just ingesting it as an alcoholic drink.
For the general Caribbean population, rum is used as a home remedy for many minor ailments and also to enhance flavors in cooking. It is not unusual for Caribbean cooks to tip a likkle rum inna di pot fi bring out di flavor. In Jamaica, for instance, when men get together to cook (“run a boat”) and play dominoes, the cook will often add a dash of rum to the recipe. Examples of dishes that you may taste a hint of rum in are Mannish Water, curried goat and fish tea (fish soup). Many Caribbean people believe that adding a little rum as flavor to these foods will also act as an aphrodisiac.
Older Caribbean people lived by the old wives’ tales that have been passed down from generation to generation. The belief is that rum has the power to soothe their aches and pains. How? Fredrick Downie of Philadelphia explained that people often make their own homemade pain remedy by cutting up ginger root for instance in a jar and then pouring in some rum. After sitting for at least 24 hours, the mixture is used to rub the affected areas. The longer the ginger and rum is in the jar, the stronger and more effective the mixture becomes. Some people may use other kinds of herbs instead of ginger. The liquid is then used to souse down the part of the body that is aching, usually prior to bedtime.
The use of rum is traced back to slavery when they made rum from sugar cane. They used it to cure high fevers associated with the flu. After rum is rubbed down the entire body, concentrating on the neck, chest and back areas, the patient is put into bed, wrapped up in the bed sheets and left to sleep so that the “medicine” can work its magic overnight. The person usually sweats during the night and the fever is gone in the morning. Rum is used much like rubbing alcohol, and is also a good way to unclog and open up the sinuses.
Here is another way to cure the common cold or flu. A person mixes a shot of rum with freshly squeezed lime juice combined with honey to drink before bedtime. Some believe it works every time!
What about if you might catch a cold after getting caught out in the rain? Use some white rum to rub into the top of your head or your temples, to ensure you don’t catch a cold. If you don’t have any antiseptic around and you get a cut, use some white rum. It is also said that white rum can be used as an antiseptic in a survival emergency. It can be used to clean wounds and stop the spread of bacteria.
Caribbean people use rum to make their famous rum punch. In Barbados, for instance, they have a recipe that calls for a dash of lime juice, sugar syrup, passionfruit juice, angostura bitters and freshly grated nutmegs which are all blended together with Mount Gay Rum and cubes of ice to make a great-tasting punch.
The story is told that rum was actually distilled from useless molasses that was left to spoil in the hot Caribbean sun for weeks before it fermented. Millhouse slaves discovered that this discarded molasses actually turned into alcohol.
It is important to understand that not all rums are created equal and not all rums are made the same. Each Caribbean island has its own distillation process for making rum and each rum has its own unique flavor. Online reports suggests that the “World’s Best Rum” originates in the following Caribbean countries: Barbados, Guyana, Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti and Martinique. (The Philippines and India also made that list).
Whether it’s Mount Gay Rum from Barbados that originated in the 1700s, Rhum Barbancourt from Haiti that had its beginnings in the 1800s or Jamaican Ray & Nephew white overproof rum, which also dates back to the 1800s, rum is woven into the fabric of our Caribbean culture, and our tastebuds are trained to innocently embrace the flavor that rum brings. Everything in moderation!
