America in 1969 was quite different than it is today. Most Caribbean immigrants experienced different levels of resentment from American citizens. They always seemed to ask the same question when they heard the Caribbean accent. They would disdainfully ask, “Why did you come here?” Others complained that immigrants were here to take jobs away from them.
As far back as I can remember, that is the sentiment that I have heard from people in my neighborhood and from others across the country who have had the occasion to be interviewed by a news reporter.
Many Caribbean immigrants to the United States back then had to live in impoverished neighborhoods or live with relatives just to make ends meet. What kept them going was that they could see an opportunity beyond their dire circumstances.
Like most immigrants, they simply focused on earning enough money to educate their children back home and saved money to improve not just their lives but also the lives of other family members. They prided themselves on uplifting others. They did not absorb the negative criticism into their spirits. They encouraged others, immigrants and non-immigrants, who were in similar situations.
Statistics gathered by the Pew Research Center show that “immigrants are more likely than U.S.-born workers to be employed in lower-skill jobs. In 2018, 43% of immigrant workers worked in jobs in which analytical skills are 'least important,' compared with only 28% of U.S.-born workers. Similarly, 35% of immigrants were employed in jobs in which fundamental skills are least important, compared with 19% of U.S.-born workers. Examples of these jobs include welders and loading machine operators.”
This demonstrates that immigrants will do whatever it takes to succeed. They will start at the bottom rung on the ladder and slowly but steadily climb to the top. We as Caribbean immigrants need to teach this concept to our American-born children. Some do not seem to be hungry enough to be self-motivated to succeed.
When we were growing up, back in the islands, nobody spoon-fed us or held our hand to put us on the road to success. We had to be go-getters. Since most families are advocates of a college education, we had to map out our lives and decide if we were going to move on to higher education or train for a trade. Then we had to take that first step on the journey or go directly into the work world at the tender age of 18.
One of our friends who is now in his 60s expressed frustration about his treatment as a teenager who came to Philadelphia in the early 1970s. “I interpreted those kinds of comments and questioning as rejection,” he explained. “I did little or no socializing and all I could think about at the time was the day I would be able to get away from this mean treatment and return home.”
I soon learned how to use the criticism as fuel to motivate me to do well. I remember my first successful job interview. After they told me on the spot that I got the job, I “walked on air” on my way home. In my 35 years in the United States, I became an American citizen, bought a home, owned several cars, opened bank accounts, spent most of my paychecks within my community and paid all of my taxes every year.
I have done a good job being a model citizen. I have indeed contributed to the economy in Pennsylvania and the United States of America! I don’t see myself as someone who took away American jobs.
Immigrants and their U.S.-born children make up about 28% of U.S. inhabitants, according to a Council on Foreign Relations report.
As I travel through Delaware County and Philadelphia, I see a great many Hispanic men working as contractors, landscapers, tree experts, masonry experts, etc. I see more Asian restaurants and businesses opening in the Black communities of Philadelphia. I see a lot of our young Black men and women being complacent and not claiming what is theirs. Some of our Caribbean children are adopting that same mentality of complaining that others are coming into their community and taking jobs and opportunities away from them.
Instead of complaining, African Americans, Black Americans (that’s all of us) should take the bull by the horns and make this economy work in our favor. Stop the belly aching, hone your skills, jump in and get a piece of the American pie, the American dream!
