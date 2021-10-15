"Be true to your word" and "Keep your promise" are phrases that most of us Caribbean people learned at a very young age when we were living back home. For some of us, that becomes a core part of our values. But is it always possible to keep that word? Well, the citizens of several Caribbean countries are questioning why their politicians have not been able to stay true to their promises and provide subsidies to assist them in rebuilding after numerous natural disasters have destroyed their homes.
The volcano eruption of La Soufriere in April 2021 was a travesty. The lives of more than 20,000 citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines were disrupted. Since COVID-19 was already affecting the country’s economy, the disaster could not have come at a worse time. Vincentians in the red zone areas were ordered by the authorities to free their livestock and evacuate. Red zone areas included Sandy Bay, Overland, Orange Hill and Richmond Peak.
The cleanup of volcanic ash has been in progress and residents of the affected areas are being allowed to return. According to online reports, many returning evacuees are finding that they have lost not just their homes but their livestock, their entire livelihood, and have no insurance to cover the calamity. All they have to depend on is the word of the government, but how good is that word? They remain hopeful that they can rebuild.
Well, let’s take a step back and look at the economy prior to the eruption. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), experts projected before the eruption that the economy would grow as trade increased, human capital strengthened, the investment climate improved and more weather-resistant infrastructure was built. The outlook for travel and tourism was also at the top of the economic growth pyramid because a new airport had sparked interest from the international community. The port was scheduled to be modernized and the agricultural department planned to add crops and fisheries to the country’s exports.
What actually happened in 2020 was that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrunk by 3.8%. The GDP is the total of all value added in an economy. Maybe that explains why the government was unable to produce the dollars that they had promised to citizens.
But there is hope that tourism will be back in full swing by 2022 and will jumpstart the economy and increase the GDP.
There is also hope because on April 28, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, Guyana's representative to the United Nations, introduced a resolution in the U.N. General Assembly on behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) titled “Solidarity with and support for the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as neighboring countries affected by the impact of the eruptions of the La Soufriere Volcano.” The resolution was approved by 174 of the 193 member states.
The resolution asks for a commitment from the international community to continue relief efforts and increase support and encourages financial institutions and organizations to continue to donate generously throughout the rehabilitation process.
As of September, the United Nations Sub-Regional Team (UNST) for the Eastern Caribbean in collaboration with their partners have reported that approximately $11.3 million has been raised under the auspice of the U.N. Global Funding Appeal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
I. Rhonda King, the U.N. representative from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, thanked the international community for their “invaluable support of the resolution.” She said a special thankyou “to all of the Americas, who rallied to our cause. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Regional Security System (RSS), the ALBA, the Association of Caribbean States, and their allied regional agencies have been at the forefront with their magnificent efforts.”
To the U.N. Global Funding Appeal, she said that “without the immediate and sustained solidarity from the United Nations, our regional/sub-regional organizations, neighbors and countries near and far, our life and living would be completely unbearable. We thank you."
She also cited Yvonne Braham of Yeadon, Pennsylvania, who was involved in the collection of non-perishable goods at St. Michael Episcopal Church with the help of the St. Vincent Organization of Philadelphia.
Braham reflected and said the richness of the volcanic soil will spur new growth of plants on the island. “It is encouraging,” she said. “Everyone can still have hope for the future.”
