“Soufrance map fini nan peyi Haiti.” Suffering will never end in Haiti. This is the sentiment that Haitian-Americans have reluctantly reconciled themselves to.
Many heads are reeling from the news of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. This has sent shock waves not only throughout Haiti but also around the world. An ouster was expected but definitely not in this way.
Our sister island of Haiti continues to bleed, with yet another hurdle to conquer. Moise was fatally wounded, riddled with gunshots, and the first lady, Martine Moise, was also shot. She is in critical condition, and had to be airlifted to Miami for treatment.
According to reports, Moise’s daughter, Jomarlie Jovenel, hid from attackers in a bedroom and servants in the house were tied up by the attackers.
“Right now, there is no way to put into words how I feel about what has just happened in Haiti,” said one of my Haitian friends. “It is a shame that we are in 2021 and we are STILL going through the same thing as what was happening during the Baby Doc Duvalier years.”
Who will succeed Moise? Well, Claude Joseph who is currently the acting prime minister, has assumed leadership with the backing of police and the military. In a CNN interview, Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections, said that according to Haiti’s constitution, Moïse should be replaced by the president of Haiti’s Supreme Court, but he recently died from COVID-19. Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon, had been named prime minister by Moïse a day before the assassination, but that issue has yet to be settled while the nation seems to have no sense of direction.
“You tek the horse to the water but you just caan mek him drink” is a popular proverb used in the Caribbean — in other words, if Haitian leaders regardless of political affiliation are unwilling to sit at the negotiation table with a commitment to work toward the sustainable governance of Haiti, this pattern of instability will continue.
Haiti has a great need for constitutional reform, says Dr. George A Fauriol, a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who has written many articles about Haiti. In an online article, Fauriol spoke about the need to address the start and end of presidential terms. He referred to Moise’s appointment of Joseph Jouthe as prime minister in March 2020 “without any credible public consultation and no parliamentary ratification.”
The chairman of CARICOM, Prime Minister Gaston A. Browne of Antigua and Barbuda said in a statement, “My government and the governments of the CARICOM decry the violence that has engulfed our sister-CARICOM state. CARICOM will continue to work in close cooperation with the Haitian people, the United Nations, Organization of American States and the governments of France and the United States, in bringing a reasonable settlement of the state of uncertainty and instability that now threaten the peace and security in Haiti and our community as a whole.”
This is a long time coming, said a local Haitian-American. He pointed out that Moise said in many speeches that he was not leaving and that he could not be removed because he was determined to leave the presidency on legal terms. “I’m not a dictator,” he told reporters in February 2021. “Dictators are people who take power and don’t know when they’re leaving. I know my mandate ends on Feb. 7, 2022.”
Little did he know that his mandate would end on July 7, 2021. He already had a target on his back.
As of Friday, 28 people have been identified as being involved in the attack. Three have been killed, 17 were under arrest and a manhunt was underway for the other eight.
Condolences to those people of Haiti who are grieving — hopeful that the death of this president will be an eye opener and real solutions will ensue.
