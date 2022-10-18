Celebrating St. Kitts and Nevis independence

Celebrating St. Kitts and Nevis independence are, from left: Sonia Boddie-Thompson, counsellor at the country’s Permanent Mission to the OAS; Sheila Hess, City of Philadelphia representative; Christopher Chaplin, consul of Jamaica in Philadelphia; Teresa Browne-Parris of the St. Kitts & Nevis Tri-State Association; and Stanley Straughter, chairman of the Mayor’s Commission on African and Caribbean Immigrant Affairs. — Submitted photo

