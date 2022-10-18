St. Kitts and Nevis, a small island nation about 250 miles east of Puerto Rico, has sooo much to celebrate, and the Kittitians and Nevisians in the diaspora did not want to be left out of the homeland celebrations of the country’s independence!
Right here in the tri-state area, the St. Kitts and Nevis Association, under the leadership of Teresa Browne-Parris, created their own fanfare in observation of the 39th anniversary of independence. They had three notable events: an independence service at St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Yeadon, a birthday celebration for 109-year-old Bernice Rosalind Sebastian, and a flag-raising at Philadelphia City Hall.
The service at St. Michaels on Sept. 18 kicked off the celebration. The speaker was Clair Davis, business owner and columnist for the Tribune (including this column). Davis spoke about celebrating independence by reflecting on the past, analyzing and embracing the present, and preparing for and nurturing the future. Attendees traveled from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware to attend the service and reception afterwards.
Following the service, relatives, friends and well-wishers gathered at Sebastian’s home for a grand birthday celebration, and the Germantown Fire Department drove by in a fire truck “to make some noise” in acknowledgement of the centenarian’s 109th birthday.
Over her lifetime, Sebastian has made many contributions in her native home and also abroad. At the age of 15, she won the Moravian Scholarship, which allowed her to attend the Teachers’ Training College in Antigua for two years. After graduating, she returned to St. Kitts to continue her teaching career.
Sebastian was an assistant teacher at the Basseterre Boys’ School in the capital of St. Kitts for nine years (1932 to 1941). In 1941 she became the headmistress at the Dieppe Bay Infant (Primary) School. The school had only three classes when she started, and she built it up to a much higher level. She remained there for 25 years, until she was transferred to Irish Town School where she remained until her retirement in 1969.
Shortly after her retirement and her mother’s death, she immigrated to Nova Scotia, Canada, where she lived with her sister Dorette and family. Sebastian spent the next 27 years in Canada. She then moved to Queens, New York, to reside with another sister, Elise, and in 2005 she moved to Barryville, New York. In 2011, Sebastian moved to Germantown in Philadelphia where she currently resides. She never married and had no children, but she is surrounded by lots of nieces and nephews.
She was happy to celebrate her country’s independence and her birthday at the same time.
The culmination of the independence celebration was the flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Sept. 19, the date of independence. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, counsellor at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Organization of American States, delivered the keynote address and greetings on behalf of the St. Kitts and Nevis government.
She commended the St. Kitts and Nevis Tri-State Association Organization for flying the flag high in Philadelphia and extended a special thank you to organizer Teresa Browne-Parris. “We are honored to participate in today’s proceedings,” Boddie-Thompson said.
“The government is quite pleased and happy with the contributions of the various groups of the diaspora,” she continued. “Your efforts to nation building and promoting our outstanding tourism product does not go unnoticed. Refocus, Recreate, Redesign (the theme of this year’s celebration) is very fitting for such a time as this,” rebounding from the COVID pandemic.
“We are the smallest independent nation in the Western Hemisphere. We continue to punch well above our weight in many areas,” Boddie-Thompson said. The embassy and permanent mission of St. Kitts is committed to strengthening their collaboration, she said. “When we move together as one, we are an unstoppable force. Never let anyone underestimate our capacity and ability to do exceptional and great things.”
Boddie-Thompson said the celebration’s theme is “a clarion call for all of us” to pay more attention to their successes and identify innovative and creative new ways to solidify and build on those gains. “It cannot be business as usual,” she said. “We must refocus, recreate, redesign.”
Happy Independence to St. Kitts!
