Germany Special Olympics

Athletes arrive at the Olympiastadion during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin on June 17. — Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP

 Christoph Soeder

Autism, people with special needs, those with disabilities — whichever way you slice it, the Caribbean has been coming up short in addressing and creating organizations to meet the needs of these individuals. According to data gathered over the years, about 1 in 1,000 individuals in the Caribbean are born with special needs.

There was a time in our not-so-distant past when children with special needs were referred to with derisive terms. Some of us may be guilty of even making fun of these angels.

