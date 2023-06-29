Autism, people with special needs, those with disabilities — whichever way you slice it, the Caribbean has been coming up short in addressing and creating organizations to meet the needs of these individuals. According to data gathered over the years, about 1 in 1,000 individuals in the Caribbean are born with special needs.
There was a time in our not-so-distant past when children with special needs were referred to with derisive terms. Some of us may be guilty of even making fun of these angels.
Margaret King, a retired educator with 35 years of experience working in Jamaica and the U.S., shared her thoughts on the topic. “In all my years of teaching in Jamaica, I can only recall having one special needs child in my classroom,” she said. “This young boy was from a wealthy family, therefore they could afford to pay for a team of providers that would meet his needs. I understood that he had limited abilities; however, I included him in all of the class activities. I was amazed that regardless of his limitations he learned lots of new skills that greatly enhanced his abilities and self-confidence.”
King shared her thoughts on why most parents of children with special needs, back in the day, did not send those children to school. “It is very sad that back in the old days there used to be a stigma centered on a woman who gave birth to a special needs child. ... For most of these mothers, this was an embarrassment, therefore they kept their child at home,” King said. “My belief is exposure is very important because it helps all students to be the best that they can be.”
CARICOM leaders have been working hard to correct the education system and put government-supported resources in place.
In 2013, CARICOM held a two-day High-Level Meeting on the Rights of Persons Living with Disabilities and Special Needs in Haiti. On Dec. 6, 2013, they signed the Declaration of Port-au-Prince, which outlined a strategic plan for international cooperation relating to persons living with disabilities and special needs in the Caribbean. Part of the plan was to improve the production, collection and analysis of data on persons with disabilities in the Caribbean.
It is evident that they have made some progress in that direction. CARICOM appointed a Special Rapporteur on Disability at a meeting of the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) – Health, in September 2018. They appointed Senator Dr. Floyd Morris to the position, and “urged Ministries of Health to support the Special Rapporteur in the conduct of his duties at the national level.”
Morris, director of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Centre for Disability Studies in Mona, Jamaica, had extensive qualifications, including a Ph.D. in government with special focus on political communication, research on persons with disabilities in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. He also led the negotiations for Jamaica at the United Nations on the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) between 2002 and 2006.
With all of that progress, the Caribbean jumped at the opportunity to send representatives to the 2023 World Special Needs Olympics in Berlin, Germany, from June 17 to 25. They felt proud to be among the 7,000 participants representing 170 countries. Imagine the hard work that our young autistic Caribbean brothers and sisters had to put into preparing to perform on the world stage. So many of them came out on top. They have their medals to prove to not only themselves but to the world that all things are possible. Lives can be changed when preparation meets opportunity.
The Dominican Republic won two gold medals — Astrid Curiel in the 50-meter backstroke and Katherine Carrasco in rhythmic gymnastics. Trinidad and Tobago won 20 medals, including seven gold, five silver and eight bronze. Jamaica won a total of 18 medals, including 12 in track and field. The Bahamas’ Austin Green and Bronson Aranha won silver medals in bowling doubles.
