Are you familiar with the Inter-American Foundation (IAF)? We did not know anything about the organization until we spoke with Lisa K. Soares, Phd. Soares is originally from Jamaica, formerly a resident of the Philadelphia area and currently working for the IAF as the monitoring evaluation and learning specialist for the entire English-speaking Caribbean, encompassing the Eastern Caribbean, Jamaica and Belize.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree (cum laude) in marketing and psychology from Eastern University, USA; a certification in investor relations and a master’s in global affairs specializing in international business, economics and development from New York University; and, a Ph.D. in politics and international studies specializing in sustainable development, the blue economy and oceans governance from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. Needless to say, she is a wealth of information about the IAF and other community-building efforts in the Caribbean region.
She explained that the IAF is a U.S. government agency that invests in community-led development across Latin America and the Caribbean. They describe their mission as building communities from the bottom up. They offer funding by making direct connections with local leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs in underserved areas to create more prosperous, peaceful and democratic communities.
The IAF is focused on “grassroots development” to aid disadvantaged people in organizing themselves to improve the social, cultural and economic well-being of their families and communities. The IAF “is based on the premise that the key to sustainable democracies, equitable societies and prosperous economies is a people-oriented strategy that stresses participation, organizational development and networking.”
Soares, who is currently based in Barbados, is monitoring and evaluating the implementation of these programs to ensure that they are moving in the right direction, turning dreams into reality. “Although this organization has been around for 50 years, IAF started building its roots in the English-speaking Caribbean in 2019,” Soares said. “After 25 years of absence from the region, it was greatly needed.”
She gave more insight into how the IAF works. They offer small investments directly to civil society organizations in Latin America and the Caribbean. Because many of these groups are at the beginning stages of their growth, the IAF also facilitates opportunities for building capacity and organizational strength.
The portfolio, now grown to 30-plus groups receiving IAF grants, is strong and focuses on sustainable development in agriculture and food security, natural resources management, and enterprise development and job skills. There is also a focus on leadership, civic engagement and human rights, and responding to the Venezuela crisis (migrant communities).
Soares credits her work in community development for leading her to her life’s work. As the Jamaica Diaspora Youth Ambassador, USA, she has received an award for advising the Jamaican minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade on youth policy and governance perspectives from 2013 to 2015.
One notable project was working with the diaspora in Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica. That project provided an opportunity to assess the impact of the creation and sustainment of informal housing settlements, measured against the achievement of Jamaica’s national development goals outlined in Vision 2030 Jamaica and the government’s Community Renewal Program.
Since 1972, Dump (as it was named) was an unplanned informal settlement within the town of Falmouth. Dump’s 135 families resided behind the commercial market district and most of the families were unemployed. The land was originally slated as Falmouth’s municipal dump and was classified as one of the five worst informal settlements on the island. Although Dump was often described as an incubator for criminals, it was also the home to hard-working, honest individuals.
“My team and I along with local stakeholders, namely the Falmouth mayor, church leaders, the Urban Development Corporation and the Social Development Commission, worked with the community to first establish a viable community organization which became known as the Hague-View Citizens Association,” said Soares. “By formalizing community meetings, we then opened dialogue with international development partners to ascertain how we could re-socialize and transform the community to ensure that the residents became economically productive, independent.”
It was a success!
“What these experiences have taught me is that without people-centered development the mark will be missed to develop sustainably,” she said. “We also need to be united as one Caribbean family so that the vision for a sustainable Caribbean region can be realized on our terms in our generation and for generations to come.”
Soares also serves in an advisory role to the honorary consul general of Philadelphia to the government of Jamaica.
Kudos to Lisa Soares for being an advocate for sustainability.
