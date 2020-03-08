To many people, drones are still a mystery. These small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) hover in the air with a seemingly infinite ability to capture data. We live in a culture of surveillance and drones perpetuate that culture. But drones also offer amazing career opportunities.
UAVs are integrated into almost every field of human endeavor including media, agriculture, retail, insurance, construction, real estate and health care.
Philadelphia OIC is working to demystify the drones and to make available to our community the plethora of employment opportunities that exist with drone technology.
Philadelphia OIC offers workforce development programs that prepare our students for the jobs of today and tomorrow. One of the many tuition-free programs we offer is a pre-apprenticeship drone technology training program.
This program trains participants to fly drones, prepares them for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Part 107 certification test for small UAVs and helps participants to market these newly acquired skills to employers. This program opens a world of opportunities for graduates. We are creating a pipeline of licensed drone pilots for the marketplace.
Drones were once limited to military use. Military drones are now a mere fraction of the marketplace. The Federal Aviation Administration is projecting that there will be approximately 7 million drones in the air this year alone, each of which requires a certified operator.
Drone technology is constantly evolving and being used in a myriad of unconventional ways. Drone usage is expanding across all business sectors, enhancing products, services and accessibility in the free market. According to Drone Industry Insights, the global market for drone technologies will reach $43.1 billion by 2024. The United States represents 14 percent of the global market. This emerging industry has created a robust pathway for job creation.
The health care industry is an example of how drone technology is being used to re-evaluate and re-examine processes and systems to yield greater results and better customer experiences. The American Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias cited drones as advancing the health care industry in moments of crisis when people with Alzheimer’s disease or autism wander. When a loved one with memory loss is missing, time is precious. In many circumstances, it can be life-threatening. Drones assist authorities to track a lost person over wide geographies. Drones can save lives by reducing the time a person is lost.
Philadelphia OIC’s smart energy technical training program, which trains participants for careers in the solar industry including solar panel installers, is another example of how drones are changing work as we know it. Drones complement solar panel installation as they are often used in the field to gauge roof integrity to mitigate risks associated with the job.
Coupling the smart energy training with our drone technology training exponentially increases the marketability, skills and income potential of our job-seekers.
Graduates of our drone training program who received their FAA certification upon completion of our eight-week training program increased their income potential to $200-$300 an hour.
People from all walks of life and various industries including corporate executives and construction workers participate in our drone training. They all recognize that understanding and using drone technology can open doors to good jobs today and tomorrow.
Drone technology will continue to enhance jobs, change the way we work and make us rethink our business models.
Although it is still too soon to know the true potential of where drones will lead us in the future, Philadelphia OIC will continue to be on the cutting edge of this and other technologies to ensure that our community is ready for work.
The mission of Philadelphia OIC is and will always be to remove barriers to success and reduce poverty through training and education. For a better tomorrow, call Philadelphia OIC today.
