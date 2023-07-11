Diet Coke

The World Health Organization has classified the artificial sweetener aspartame as a “possible carcinogen.” — AP Photo

 Anonymous

There were good reasons to avoid products with the artificial sweetener aspartame even before the World Health Organization classified it as a “possible carcinogen” last week. But now diet soda drinkers might really want to put down the can.

First, some perspective: “Possible carcinogen” is the weakest of three bins into which WHO classifies anything that’s been even remotely tied to cancer in any kind of study. The organization labels substances with more serious links to cancer as “probable carcinogens” and, if the evidence is really strong, “carcinogenic to humans.” That middle category includes things that many of us consume routinely, including alcoholic beverages and very hot drinks (which have been linked to esophageal cancer).

F.D. Flam is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering science. She is host of the “Follow the Science” podcast.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.