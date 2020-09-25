I have to be careful in this article about 26-year-old Breonna Taylor because I am angrier than I've ever been in my entire life. And because I'm so angry, I might slip and make some threats and advocate violence and instigate riots and use extremely profane language in the process. But I don't want to get arrested or disparage the pristine professional reputation of the Philadelphia Tribune.
So I will try to calm down for a few minutes. But it's hard because Kentucky twice murdered an innocent and defenseless Black woman sleeping in her bed in her home. Kentucky murdered her first in a bedroom and again in a courtroom.
As a Black man, I feel like a cowardly failure because I didn't do enough to stop either murder and didn't react strongly enough after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's September 23 announcement basically declaring that “Black Lives Don't Matter” and that Black people ain't gonna do nothin' about it.
I didn't do enough in the past to deter American racist thugs from murdering her and other innocent and defenseless Black people by making very clear a long time ago that those thugs would suffer constitutionally justified Second Amendment consequences for this type of flagrant violence. And I didn't do enough in the present to deter every modern day traitorous Calvin Candie/massa-lovin' Stephen (as portrayed in the 2012 film “Django Unchained”) from getting elected.
I failed you, Breonna, and I am so very sorry, so sorry in fact that I don't even deserve your forgiveness. I just need to do better. I just need to avenge you. And I'm starting to do that with this article that's designed to economically destroy Kentucky and politically destroy every traitorous Uncle Ruckus and every murderously racist white elected official throughout America.
At 12:40 a.m. on March 13, a gang of armed white Louisville Metro Police Department thugs broke into Breonna's home while she was in bed sleep. Three of those conspiratorial murderers, namely Det. Myles Cosgrove, Sgt. John Mattingly, and Det. Brett Hankinson fired a total of 32 shots into her home leading to her death. But none of them was charged with any crime whatsoever regarding Breonna. They all simply got away with murder.
I'm well aware of Tanisha Anderson, Ahmaud Arbery, Sean Bell, Rakia Boyd, Michael Brown, Philando Castile, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Trayvon Martin, Kayla Moore, Tamir Rice, Alberta Spruill, Alton Sterling, Emmett Till, and literally hundreds of other innocents who were brutally executed by bloodthirsty cops. I'm also well aware that many cops in this country are sociopathic killers who executed 1,099 persons last year and 1,164 in 2018 and 1,147 in 2017.
But this Breonna killing hit me emotionally in a way I've never been hit before. She was home. She was in bed. She was sleep. How much more innocent and defenseless can a person be? But she's dead. They murdered her. And she got no justice. WTF?! Seriously, like WTF?! If they can get away with that, they can get away with ANYTHING!
And we just gonna silently sit back and let 'em? In response to that question, here's what Frederick Douglass said, “Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice... which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows or with both. The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress.”
And Claude McKay wrote,
If we must die, let it not be like hogs hunted and penned in an inglorious spot
While round us bark the mad and hungry dogs, making their mock at our accursed lot
If we must die, O let us nobly die
So that our precious blood may not be shed in vain....
O kinsmen! We must meet the common foe
Though far outnumbered, let us show us brave
And for their thousand blows deal one death blow....
Like men, we'll face the murderous, cowardly pack
Pressed to the wall, dying, but fighting back!
Cameron and his “Stephen-ish” ilk continue to officially and publicly endorse one of the most blatantly racist presidents in American history just as both the KKK and the FOP continue to officially and publicly endorse him. But we can defeat this “yah suh boss” traitor and others like him by voting in Kentucky and throughout the entire country. He must be kicked out of office and culturally ostracized not only because he loves living in the “Sunken Place” as culturally confused characters did in the 2017 “Get Out' film but also because he's an incompetent prosecutor.
He thinks cops can criminally break into people's home, shoot at them, and then claim self-defense. He thinks there's a heavy “beyond a reasonable doubt” standard in grand jury proceedings but it's actually a light “preponderance of the evidence” standard. He thinks “Only White Lives Matter,” which is why he filed the Section 508.060 Wanton Endangerment charge only in regard to three white residents in a nearby apartment unit who could have been shot, not in regard to Breonna or her boyfriend who were inside the targeted unit facing a 32-shot barrage.
By the way, Cameron apparently thinks the case is over but doesn't realize that Kentucky law clearly allows more than one grand jury proceeding in a case. Black people in Kentucky and everybody worldwide should call his office and give him that legal advice. His number is 502-696-5300.
And when you call, you should give this additional legal advice: Murder charges are warranted because Section 507.020(1)(a) states that “A person is guilty... when, with intent to cause the death of another person, he causes the death of such person....” As a criminal defense lawyer with 26 years of trial experience, I should point out that intent is legally inferred whenever a deadly weapon is used on a vital body part. And Breonna was hit with six of the 32 shots in several body parts, including her chest, lung, and a major blood vessel connected to her heart. Yep. It's murder, dammit!
I must mention that Cameron weirdly chose September 23 to announce that “Black Women's Lives Don't Matter.” I say weirdly because that date was exactly 65 years to the very day that an all-white jury on September 23, 1955 acquitted the two white men who murdered Emmett Till.
As previously noted, I can't say what I really wanna say, so I'll say the least we can do is boycott Kentucky's ten largest businesses until they make a strong public statement against Cameron and create substantive Black Lives Matter initiatives that include, but are not limited to, defunding/defanging the Louisville Metro Police Department.
If you hit corporations in the pocket, you'll hit politicians in the heart. Here's the boycott list (which is legally authorized consistent with the mandates of the 1982 U.S. Supreme Court landmark NAACP v. Claiborne Hardware civil rights case involving the lawful Black targeted boycott of racist white stores in a Mississippi county):
Yum! Brands (operates Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, and Wingstreet) yum.com
Texas Roundhouse (chain restaurant) texasroadhouse.com
Humana (health insurance) humana.com
Kindred Healthcare (hospitals and rehabilitation) kindredhealthcare.com
Grupo Antolin (automobile interiors) grupoantolin.com
Toyota Motor Engineering (automobile manufacturing) toyota.com
Papa John's International (pizza restaurants) papajohns.com
INOAC USA (develops synthetics as well as automotive/motorcycle components) inoacusa.com
Houchens Industries (grocery stores, restaurants, stocks, insurance, etc.) houchenindustries.com
Almost Family (healthcare services) lhcgroup.com
We didn't fight hard enough to stop the cops from murdering Breonna in her bed and to stop Cameron from murdering justice, hence murdering her, in the courtroom. But we can fight for her now. We can do something now. And that includes boycotts and other nonviolent activism.
As Gil Scott-Heron used to say, “Nobody can do everything. But everybody can do something.”
We're doing it now, Breonna. We're doing it now!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.