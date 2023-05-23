Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., argue on the steps of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. — AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

 J. Scott Applewhite

On Thursday morning, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., gathered the press to announce that she was introducing a slew of articles of impeachment against various government officials. She has 10 existing impeachment resolutions under her belt, so this itself was not really news.

Greene did, however, make a comment worth parsing.

Philip Bump is a Post columnist based in New York. He writes the newsletter “How To Read This Chart” and is the author of “The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America.” The Washington Post

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.