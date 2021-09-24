From Frankford to Cobbs Creek to Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia’s small businesses are the engines that drive investment in our neighborhoods, and spur economic development, block by block. As a U.S. Congressman, I spend a lot of my time working on policies to ensure that every American – regardless of their background – has a fair shot at starting and sustaining their own small business. During the pandemic, that meant developing new programs that helped Main Street stay afloat. But even before the pandemic, too many small businesses struggled to grow and compete in a system that unfairly favors big corporations. My colleagues and I have a plan to change that.
As a member of the Small Business Committee and the chief tax-writing committee (known as Ways and Means), I have seen firsthand how our tax code helps multinational corporations crush Main Street small businesses. Small businesses don’t have access to the army of lawyers and accountants that allowed 55 profitable large corporations to avoid paying any federal corporate taxes in 2020, and they cannot shift profits into tax havens to avoid paying U.S. taxes like multinational corporations can. It’s no wonder that three quarters of entrepreneurs believe the tax code favors large corporations over small businesses and that big corporations do not pay their fair share.
Right now, Congress is considering legislation to build the economy back better than before. As part of this process, my colleagues and I on the Ways and Means Committee have outlined a tax reform proposal that will finally level the playing field for small businesses. Here’s how it would work:
The 2017 Trump Tax Giveaway, cut the average tax rate paid by U.S. multinational corporations in half. But instead of using these savings to invest in their employees or communities – like a small business would – the big corporations mostly bought back their own stock or issued cash payments to wealthy investors. Our proposal would raise the tax rate on the most profitable corporations to 26.5 percent, while cutting taxes for the smallest corporations – those with less than $400,000 in annual profits. Even after this change, the top corporate rate would still be lower than at any point since World War II other than the years after 2017.
Our proposal would also help small businesses compete against big corporations that offshore profits to avoid paying taxes. Specifically, we propose increasing the global minimum tax on U.S. multinational corporations to about 16 percent to discourage offshoring, encourage more investment here at home, and level the playing field for small businesses.
Not only will our proposal make big corporations pay their fair share while protecting small business owners from income tax increases, it will also provide well-deserved tax cuts to Main Street entrepreneurs. Specifically, our proposal would cut taxes for more than 4 million small business owners by extending the expanded Child Tax Credit and the health care Premium Tax Credit. And, our proposal would give small businesses an additional tax cut for hiring hard-hit workers by increasing the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to up to $5,000 per employee.
As President Biden says, this is no time to build back to the way things were before. This is the moment to build back better for our communities. For me, that starts with a smarter, fairer tax code that helps small business owners here in Philadelphia and around the country build wealth, create jobs, and continue to provide the goods and services we all depend on.
