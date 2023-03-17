Tyre Nichols

The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA game. — AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File

 Matthew Hinton

The Department of Justice announced last week that it will review the use of force by the Memphis Police Department. It also plans to examine the operations of specialized police units such as the one responsible for killing Tyre Nichols.

The decision by federal authorities to launch a probe into the events that led to Nichols’ killing is welcome news. We can’t afford to wait for the investigation’s results, however, to fix a problem that endangers Black lives every day: needless traffic stops.

Patrick Gaspard is the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress. Rashad Robinson is president of Color of Change, an online racial justice organization. Nicholas Turner is president and director of Vera Institute of Justice, an organization dedicated to criminal justice reform. CNN

