Just hours before President Joe Biden arrived in Pittsburgh to tout his new infrastructure law, a major bridge collapsed in the city, providing a vivid illustration of the country’s crumbling bridges and other infrastructure.
Four people were hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening, but fortunately no one was killed when the Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed Jan. 28.
Biden was correct to warn that the country might not be so lucky next time. “We don’t need headlines saying that someone was killed when the next bridge collapses,” Biden said. “We saw today, when a bridge is in disrepair, it literally can threaten lives.”
Officials said the bridge, which was built in 1970, was last inspected in September. The bridge, which carries about 14,500 vehicles a day, has been rated in “poor condition” dating back to 2011, according to the U.S. Transportation Department’s National Bridge Inventory. A September 2019 inspection found that both the superstructure and the deck were in poor condition. A poor rating of a state bridge means that “deterioration of primary structural elements has advanced,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The collapse underscores the country’s challenge in dealing with a backlog of projects aimed at repairing, rehabilitating or replacing aging bridges.
An analysis by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association concluded that at current rates of repair, it would take 30 years to fix every bridge in the U.S. that is in poor condition. The association found that 224,000 bridges are in need of some kind of repair, for a total cost of $260 billion.
Pennsylvania is among the hardest-hit states, with 3,200 bridges in poor condition, second only to Iowa, according to the analysis. Pennsylvania is in line to receive $1.6 billion in bridge repair funds from the infrastructure law in the coming five years — a substantial amount, but far less than experts estimate is needed.
The poor condition of the bridge is not uncommon.
About 45,000 of the nation’s bridges are rated in poor condition, and the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh allowed Biden to make his frequent point about the country’s repair needs.
“We have been so far behind on infrastructure for so many years that it’s just mind-boggling,” Biden said.
In November, Congress passed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that included $27.5 billion to fix bridges. The legislation has been long overdue.
