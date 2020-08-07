Those profound words of Brother Malcolm, as set forth in the headline photo, are just as true today as they were when he said them on April 3, 1964, during his historic “The Ballot or the Bullet” speech in Cleveland. Sadly, though, we- the members of the Black community- still haven’t adhered to them even after 56 years. That’s exactly why many racist white businesses treat us with such blatant disrespect,
But in a weird kind of way, I don’t blame them as much as I blame us. After all, snakes crawl, ducks quack, pigs grunt, and racist businesses disrespect Black folk. So what did we expect? We’re getting treated exactly like we should expect to get treated, which explains the aforementioned disrespect.
But why do we tolerate it? Correction- why do we finance it and make it exorbitantly profitable for the perpetrators? Why do we religiously patronize racist white businesses that greedily take our money but adamantly refuse to hire us?
We need to start respecting ourselves by insisting upon what we deserve, i.e., equitable (not just equal) access and opportunity.
After all, we’re smart. You do remember, don’t you, that we learned to read even when America made it illegal?
And we’re industrious. You do remember, don’t you, that we labored without pay from “can’t see in the morning till can’t see at night” for at least 246 years from 1619-1865 (and beyond)?
Also, we’re definitely essential workers. You do remember, don’t you, that we built this country and its greatest facilities, including- but not nearly limited to- New York’s Wall Street in 1652 (which was used as a slave auction site from 1711-1762), George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Va., Plantation/Estate in 1758, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, Va., Plantation/Estate in 1772, the White House in 1792, and the U.S. Capitol in 1793?
We don’t dislike white people. In fact, some of us love y’all more than we love ourselves. But just as a wife loves a husband, she nonetheless has to demand respect from him. Well, that’s precisely what we have to do. And we can easily do it. In fact, we don’t even have to “reinvent the wheel.”
In Philly, for example, the largest employers and/or the employers with the largest Black consumer base and/or the employers situated in largely Black neighborhoods and/or employers profiting largely from Black municipal taxpayer dollars include Acme supermarkets, Aramark, Bayada Home Healthcare, CVS, Crown Holdings, Drexel University, City of Philadelphia, Comcast Corporation/Comcast Spectacor, Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health System, Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, SEPTA, Temple University, University of Pennsylvania/University of Pennsylvania Healthcare, United Parcel Service, Urban Outfitters, Vanguard Group, and several others.
I’m not necessarily accusing any of the aforementioned businesses of being blatantly racist- although some of them are highly suspect in my personal opinion based on the relatively small percentage of Black employees they have in general and the relatively small percentage of Black upper-echelon employees they have in particular. These and most other white-run businesses in and around Philly can, should, and must completely change their ways or at least do more in providing equitable (not just equal) access and opportunity.
I’m not asking for a handout for my people. I’m demanding equitable (not just equal) access and opportunity for my people. In the famous words of that sage philosopher James Brown, known as “The Godfather of Soul,”
“I don’t want nobody to give me nothin’
Open up the door. I’ll get it myself...
Do you hear me?
I don’t want nobody to give me nothin’
Open up the door. I’ll get it myself...
Don’t give me sorrow
I want equal opportunity to live tomorrow...
We got talents we can use on our side of town
Let’s get our heads together and get it up from the ground...
I don’t want nobody to give me nothin’
Open up the door. I’ll get it myself...
I mentioned earlier that we can demand respect and get respect without “reinventing the wheel.” We can do it by doing what our ancestors did about 90 years ago when in numerous cities throughout the nation they responded to white merchants’ disrespect in Black neighborhoods by organizing and legally executing the “Don’t Buy Where You Can’t Work” boycott campaign. For example, there was the New Negro Alliance, founded in D.C. in 1933, that lawfully and successfully used boycotts to protest white employers in the city who refused to hire college-educated Blacks in professional positions. Those boycotts were part of their “Don’t Buy Where You Can’t Work” and “Jobs For Negroes” strategy.
They told those white business owners that Black people were no longer going to allow themselves to be the instruments of their own economic demise. In other words, they said they were going to stop financing their own oppression and stop making racism profitable. Their strategy and similar strategies throughout the country were so effective that not only were they credited with creating thousands of new jobs for Black professionals, laborers, and customers but Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights activists began copying them beginning in the 1960s.
By the way, although many Blacks struggle economically due to the long-term and systemic nature of American racism, we ain’t all poverty-stricken. Many of us got money, yo. Maybe not millions, but certainly some recreational money. Most Americans would be shocked to find out that there are MILLIONS more poor whites than there are poor Blacks. In fact, as reported by The Economist, a renown international weekly news magazine, “Black people make up only nine million of the 41 million poor Americans.” And as pointed out by the prestigious Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on health care, “In only five states... for which it had data... were there more Black poor people than white.” In addition, as noted just last year by the Brookings Institution, the country’s premiere economics research and education think tank founded in 1916, “In 2018,... [Black] median household income reached $41,511... [and] of the 50 metropolitan areas with the largest Black populations, 18 registered a statistically significant increase in median income... between 2013-2018.”
Yes, BLM does mean Black Lives Matter, which, in turn, means we shouldn’t be murdered and brutalized by police with impunity. But that’s not the only meaning of BLM. It also means Black Liberation Money, which, in turn, means we won’t be totally liberated in America’s capitalist system until we’re totally respected in America’s capitalist system. We gotta demand respect by engaging in the 2020 version of the 1930s’ ”Don’t Buy Where You Can’t Work” and “Jobs For Blacks” campaigns. And, oh yeah, by adhering to Malcolm and listening to James.
Always adhere to Malcolm and always listen to James.
