Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif. — AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

 Jeff Chiu

Politicians generally don’t like looking silly. And yet a whole bunch of Republican politicians reacted to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank by raging about “woke” banking in ways that made them appear ridiculous to anyone actually concerned about the danger to the banking system and the economy.

No doubt Republicans such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer know that blaming SVB’s downfall on identity politics will play well in conservative media, a crucial audience. (We also shouldn’t discount the possibility that some Republican politicians believe the nonsense they’re saying, given the lack of policy expertise within the party.) But talking about corporations’ imagined woke fixations also helps to paper over the real conflict within the party that the banking scare threatens to reignite.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. He is a former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University. Bloomberg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.