U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock

U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, wearing an “I’m a Georgia Voter” sticker, leaves a press conference after casting his primary ballot during early voting in May in Atlanta.

— AP Photo/Ben Gray

 Ben Gray

Robert Greene II is assistant professor of history at Claflin University and the book reviews editor for the Society of U.S. Intellectual Historians.

Special to The Washington Post

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.