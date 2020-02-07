A person who betrays his or her country is guilty of statutory treason, meaning he or she is a traitor. A person who betrays his or her people is guilty of cultural treason, meaning he or she is a traitor.
But you don’t have to believe what I say about the fake orange president in the real White House being a traitor. Just ask John Brennan- a conservative white guy and former CIA chief- who on July 16, 2018 tweeted, “[Donald Trump’s] press conference performance in Helsinki [with Russian dictator and ex-KGB spy Vladimir Putin] rises to and exceeds the threshold of high crimes and misdemeanors. It was nothing short of treasonous....”
Brennan was right because, during that joint Putin-Trump press conference, Trump obsequiously commended Putin while unpatriotically condemning American intelligence agencies. Following hearings that began on June 21, 2017, the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that Russia had initiated cyberattack warfare against America during the 2016 presidential campaign via social media lies, email hacking, and espionage. Furthermore, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Office of the National Intelligence Council on January 6, 2017 issued a report indicating that an astounding 17 American intelligence agencies had drawn that very same conclusion about Russia’s cyberattacks on America. Despite all of that, Trump continues to publicly deny or mitigate Russia’s involvement.
Moreover, Trump’s own appointee and longtime Republican official-turned-National Security Council adviser Tim Morrison testified under oath on October 31, 2019 that close to $400 million of military assistance for Ukraine was personally withheld by Trump as a quid pro quo attempt to get that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to initiate an investigation of Joe Biden, a likely Trump opponent in the upcoming election.
Such withholding of monetary support for an ally like Ukraine who’s fighting anti-American Russia/Putin and anti-American terrorists constitutes not only an unlawful and unpatriotic attempt to bribe a foreign government to provide personal political assistance in a domestic campaign but also constitutes “providing aid and comfort to the enemy,” i.e., to Russia/Putin and terrorists.
In connection with that, treason is defined in the United States Code at 18 U.S.C. Section 2381 as follows: “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States,... adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort....” is guilty of treason.
It’s also defined in Article III, Section 3 of the United States Constitution as follows: “Treason... shall consist... in... adhering to... (America’s) enemies... (by) giving them aid and comfort.”
Based on either definition, Trump is guilty of treason and is therefore a traitor.
By the way, in regard to the aforementioned Ukraine quid pro quo attempt and also to the obstruction of justice when Congress investigated that attempt, Trump was constitutionally and permanently impeached by the House on December 18, 2019 and not really acquitted by the Senate on February 6 because Senate Republicans (with the exception of Mitt Romney) acted in an unconstitutional and conspiratorial manner. Accordingly, he wasn’t legitimately acquitted. Here’s why (and I say this as an attorney
with more than 25 years of trial experience, as a legal seminar instructor who teaches lawyers, and as an adjunct college professor).
An acquittal is the “legal- i.e., impartial- absolution of an accusation following a trial,” meaning a “proceeding allowing witnesses and other evidence.” There was nothing legal or impartial about what the Senate did. Instead of being properly acquitted, Trump was and is actually “accursed,” meaning “hateful” and “detestable.”
Now let’s get to the Black Trump supporters, people whom he refers to as “‘my’ African-Americans.” He first used that racist phrase at a June 3, 2016 rally in California when he said, “Oh, look at ‘my’ African-American over there. Look at him.”
Trump was referring to the one visible Black person in the entire crowd, a man named Gregory Cheadle. Since that time, Cheadle has come to his cultural senses and escaped from the “Sunken Place” that was made popular in the film “Get Out” and that describes a brainwashed condition wherein Blacks mindlessly and self-destructively do the bidding of whites. Cheadle now says in a September 12, 2019 interview that he realizes Trump, along with the Republican Party, pursues a “pro-white” agenda and exploits him and other Blacks as “political pawns.” When Trump was asked by a reporter about Cheadle’s comments, he said he doesn’t even know who Cheadle is. Wow!
Cheadle, who I describe as a Black ex-traitor, needs to awaken the Black current traitors who are still in that “Sunken Place.” Last week, I had the pleasure of being the guest speaker at the Molefi Kete Asante Institute to present a lecture about “The Politics of Contemporary America.” But I had the displeasure of having about three or four traitorous, obnoxious, and woefully ignorant Black Trump supporter in the audience.
I use the term “traitorous” because I view them as nothing more than sell-outs who give “aid and comfort” to the cultural enemy named Donald Trump. I use the term “obnoxious” because- as COINTELPRO-type agent provocateurs tend to do- they tried to get loud and disruptive until I and the program’s organizers basically told them to shut the hell up or get the hell out. They chose to shut up.
I use the term “woefully ignorant” because I view them as nothing more than “political pawns” (as Cheadle has described those kinds of people) who are in collusion with the “Make America Great”-hat wearing racists. Incidentally, someone should ask those Black Trump supporters when was America ever great for Black people. Was it during slavery, during the Black Codes, during convict leasing, during sharecropping, during Jim Crow, during the struggle for civil rights, during the implementation of stop and frisk, or during the current era of court-sanctioned police brutality and mass incarceration?
I also use the term “woefully ignorant” because they deny that Trump is a racist. And they continued to ignorantly deny it at the Asante Institute even after I provided some of the following irrefutable factual evidence:
· 1975- Trump had to pay a fine to the U.S. Justice Department for housing discrimination violations against Blacks at 39 Trump-owned properties throughout NYC.
· 1989- He had a full page ad published that sought the death penalty for five innocent Black and Brown boys known then as the “Central Park Five.”
· 2011- He spread the “birtherism” lie that President Barack Obama was an African foreigner.
· 2015- He said “Mexicans are rapists.”
· 2016- He stated that despite the DNA tests that completely exonerated the “Central Park Five” who had spent decades in prison, the State of N.Y. should not have paid even a single penny of the $41 million settlement.
· 2017- He implemented the “Muslim ban” affecting Black and Brown Arabic-speaking immigrants.
· 2017- He described Nazis as “very fine people” after many of them viciously attacked several Black (and white) anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville and one of them murdered an innocent unarmed protester there.
· 2018- He called African nations “sh-t hole” countries.”
So what should be the penalty for Trump’s statutory treason and for his Black supporters’ cultural treason? The answers are very simple. America should kick him out of the White House and lock him up. And Black America should get them out of the “Sunken Place” and wake them up.
The opinions expressed in this commentary are his. View more opinions on phillytrib.com
