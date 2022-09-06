news-blackmayors081122

The African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ and DE hosted the second annual National Convening of Black Mayors at WHYY studios. From left are William Morgan, deputy mayor of Chester; former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter; Judy Ward, mayor of Pleasantville, N.J.; Derek Slaughter, mayor of Williamsport; Hardie Davis Jr., mayor of Augusta, Ga.; and Karl Singleton, finance representative for Harrisburg. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

Regina A. Hairston is president and CEO of the African-American Chamber of Commerce.

