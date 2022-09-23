President Joe Biden has declared that “the pandemic is over.”
The president made the remark in an interview that aired on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday night.
“The pandemic is over,” he said. “If you notice, no one’s wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.”
While there has been major progress in reducing the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19, 400 to 500 Americans are still dying every day. But for most people the coronavirus is no longer a death sentence.
Some say the president’s comments were insensitive, and some public health experts said Biden could have chosen his words more carefully.
Biden did acknowledge that “we still have a problem with COVID.”
Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said she believes that the president could have chosen different wording.
“I probably would have phrased it differently. I would have said that, or I would say that we have, as a society, learned to live with COVID. … I think that what he’s trying to get at, as far as I understand it, is that we can return to normal life. I think in some ways, this is semantics. COVID is clearly still here, but I think we’ve learned to come up with safer ways of doing things.”
Bettigole said rather than “over” a better term for the current state of the pandemic is “different.”
“I think with COVID, we’re looking at a different kind of reality where this really is with us. And whether people want to describe it as being over or just different, I think that the reality that we’re facing really just is something different. And especially for people who are older or people who are immunosuppressed who maintain that higher risk, today really is different than the time before the pandemic,” she said. “There’s just not a way around that. So I’m not sure that I find it that useful to talk about whether it’s over or not, so much as making sure that we understand where we are and that we are prepared and taking whatever precautions we need to for our own and our family itself.”
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health reports that in the last week there has been an average of 183 new cases of COVID-19 per day. This figure is lower than the average of 276 new cases per day reported a year ago at this time, although Bettigole cautions that these figures may be skewed by the number of people self-testing at home.
“We no longer get nearly the fraction of test results that we were getting before because lots of people are testing at home, which in general is a very good thing. People have more control. They’re able to test when they need to test. We are averaging just under 200 cases a day that we know about, and probably the real level is about 10 times that high. So there’s still a lot of COVID around.”
Bettigole said she hopes that the newly released booster can help in the battle against COVID-19.
“I think that all of us would agree that having to get boosters every four to six months is a lousy public health answer and we need something better. So we’re all looking forward to some kind of a better vaccine, a better booster that lasts longer, that lasts a year at least, maybe three to five years,” she said. “But … each of us needs to be realistic about where we are right now. And if the answer to letting us go to weddings and see family and not end up being really sick is getting (the) booster right now, let’s do it. And yes, you may feel a little bit crappy for a day, excuse my French, but then you’re safer. And the data for that is really very strong, especially for people who are over 50. Almost all the people dying from COVID are older. It’s still the No. 1 risk factor. So having people go out, make time, and get their booster would be a really terrific thing to do.”
Biden’s comments that the COVID pandemic has ended followed the World Health Organization’s statement that the end of the pandemic was in sight. The global death toll has reached its lowest level since March 2020.
Philadelphians should take precautions, especially older people and those with pre-existing conditions. Public health experts advise Americans to get the recently approved COVID-19 booster ahead of a potential fall surge.
