President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a federal plan that will help millions of Americans suffering from student loan debt.
The president’s plan would eliminate up to $10,000 of federal student debt for borrowers earning $125,000 a year or less, and erase $20,000 in debt for Pell Grant recipients.
The plan could provide some level of relief for up to 43 million people, with roughly 20 million seeing their full remaining balance erased.
Nearly 90% of relief will go to people earning less than $75,000, according to White House estimates.
“That’s 20 million people who can start getting on with their lives,” Biden said when announcing the plan. “All this means people can start to finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt. To get on top of their rent and utilities. To finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business.”
The plan received mixed reactions.
Stoking resentment, Republicans denounced the plan as an insult to Americans who have repaid their debt and to those who didn’t attend college. Some questioned whether Biden has the authority to impose the plan. Legal challenges are expected.
Even some fellow Democrats criticized the plan, saying it does nothing to fix the debt crisis.
“In my view, the administration should have further targeted the relief, and proposed a way to pay for this plan,” said Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo. “While immediate relief to families is important, one-time debt cancellation does not solve the underlying problem.”
Some question if the plan goes far enough and want Biden to go beyond $10,000.
While controversial, the plan is not a surprise.
Biden is fulfilling a campaign promise. His plan comes after months of deliberations.
The plan will help Black students who are more likely to take out federal student loans and at higher amounts than their white peers.
The NAACP said the plan is “one step closer” to lifting the burden of student debt. The civil rights organization had pressed Biden to cancel at least $50,000 per person.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson urged Biden to cancel the debt quickly and without bureaucratic hurdles for borrowers.
Some oppose Biden’s decision to impose an income cap and argue that adding the detailed application process to verify incomes could deter some borrowers who need help the most.
The Biden administration was right to impose the income cap. There had to be a limit. The plan cannot be perceived as a debt cancellation handout for the wealthy.
While the plan has its critics and is not perfect, it will undoubtedly prove popular and beneficial to millions of Americans suffering from student loan debt.
