President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington on April 29. — AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

 Carolyn Kaster

President Joe Biden’s remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner were a tour de force, seamlessly moving between topics and, in turns, serious and playful.

Biden forcefully demanded the release of journalists wrongfully detained overseas and warned the crowd of assembled reporters, politicians, celebrities and dignitaries that our “democracy remains at risk.” In lighthearted moments, he poked fun at the media and even donned his famous Ray-Ban sunglasses at one point to transform into his “sinister” alter ego, “Dark Brandon.”

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio’s daily program “The Dean Obeidallah Show.” CNN

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.