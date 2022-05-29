President Joe Biden signed an executive order on policing Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
The order is a positive step but more needs to be done by Congress.
For example, most of the order is focused on federal law enforcement agencies. The order requires them to review and revise policies on use of force. It would also create a database to help track officer misconduct.
But most of the issues involving misconduct and use of force are with local police departments and not federal agencies.
The administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database to track police misconduct, which is intended to prevent problem officers from hopping from job to job. But officials should continue to look for ways to use federal funding to encourage their cooperation.
The administration has taken the issue on at the federal level.
In September, the Justice Department curtailed federal agents’ use of no-knock warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence — and updated its policy to prohibit agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances.
Most of Biden’s new order is focused on federal law enforcement agencies.
In addition to the database, the order would also assess the impact of facial recognition software on civil liberties, look for ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in federal correctional facilities and suggest better ways to collect data on police practices. The research could eventually lay the groundwork for more changes within American law enforcement in the future.
It is also encouraging that the order would also restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.
The order comes after months of inaction by Congress. Congress continues to be deadlocked over how to address excessive use of force.
The decision reflects Biden’s struggle to use the limited powers of his office to advance his campaign promises, as well as his attempt to strike a balance between police and civil rights groups at a time when rising concerns about crime are eclipsing calls for reform.
Although the administration cannot require local police departments to participate in the database, which is intended to prevent problem officers from hopping from job to job, officials should continue for ways to use federal funding to encourage their cooperation.
The Rev. Al Sharpton correctly described Biden’s order as “an important step” that showed the president “took the initiative” when Congress failed to act, but he said activists would “never give up” on pushing for legislation.
“George Floyd woke us up, and we should not go back to sleep,” Sharpton said in a statement.
Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests two years ago.
However, the initial outcry has not resulted in political change.
When four officers were convicted last year for killing Floyd, Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to reform police by the anniversary of his death. The guilty verdict was “not enough,” he said, and “we can’t stop here.”
However, no legislation was passed.
The White House should be commended for deciding to move forward with executive actions rather than wait for Congress. But more needs to be done by Congress, especially eliminating qualified immunity, the legal doctrine which shields police officers from misconduct lawsuits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.