President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to address a long list of daunting challenges at home and abroad.
The hour-long speech was a balancing act of talking about domestic concerns and the issues overseas, specifically the crisis in Ukraine. It was also a careful balancing act of appealing to his Democratic base and reaching out to independents and Republicans.
Biden began with the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Biden declared that he and all members of Congress are joined “with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny.”
Biden announced that the U.S. is following Canada and the European Union in banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine. He also said the Justice Department was launching a task force to go after crimes of Russian oligarchs, whom he called “corrupt leaders who have bilked billions of dollars off this violent regime.”
The president struck the right tone on Ukraine, despite complaints by some in the media and Republican lawmakers that he should say more.
Biden ultimately has limited control over the situation in Ukraine.
The United States and NATO are wise not to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine, which could spur war with a nuclear-armed Russia.
The president is advocating the right approach by pushing to rearm the Ukrainian military and cripple Russia’s economy through sanctions.
The second half of the speech focused on domestic issues including reducing inflation, combating COVID-19 and pushing the passage of voting rights bills.
Biden was at his best outlining plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of child care and elder care on workers.
“Too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills,” Biden said. “Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel. I get it. That’s why my top priority is getting prices under control.”
He should have talked more about the administration’s successful efforts to vaccinate millions of Americans and bring the public back to pre-pandemic activities.
He could have highlighted more the progress made from a year ago — with the majority of the U.S. population now vaccinated and millions more people back at work.
The Biden administration can take credit for improving the coronavirus outlook. There is a stark contrast between the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic and the Trump administration’s early efforts to downplay a global pandemic that has killed millions.
“Tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines,” Biden said, outlining his administration’s plans to continue to combat COVID-19. He announced that people will be able to order another round of free tests from the government and that his administration was launching a “test to treat” initiative to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for the virus.
The president was right to highlight investments in everything from internet broadband access to bridge construction from November’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law as an example of government reaching consensus and delivering change for the nation.
He also appealed to lawmakers to compromise on rival competitiveness bills that have passed the House and Senate, both meant to revitalize high-tech American manufacturing and supply chains in the face of growing geopolitical threats from China.
“Instead of relying on foreign supply chains — let’s make it in America,” Biden said.
He also put a new emphasis on how proposals like extending the child tax credit and bringing down child care costs could bring relief to families as prices rise. He said his climate change proposals would cut costs for lower- and middle-income families and create new jobs.
Biden called for lowering health care costs, pitching his plan to authorize Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, as well as an extension of more generous health insurance subsidies now temporarily available through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces where 14.5 million people get coverage.
With an eye toward the midterms, Biden denounced efforts to “defund the police,” and instead pushed for more funding for police. The fact is there is no serious effort to defund the police.
He called for sending hundreds of millions more to police departments even as he insisted there was no need to “choose between safety and equal justice.”
Biden was clearly seeking to counter the Republican argument that Democrats are soft on crime.
The president and Democrats in Congress are no longer pushing significant police reforms.
Biden also appealed for action on voting rights, which has failed to win GOP support. In addition, the president pushed the Senate to confirm federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
The president continues to seek bipartisan support from Republican lawmakers who have openly and repeatedly vowed to block him at every turn and two recalcitrant Democratic senators.
Polls will soon show whether the State of the Union address helped Biden revive his stalled domestic agenda.
