President Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion plan to control the coronavirus and rebuild the U.S. economy. The plan is ambitious but necessary.
Americans should urge congress to support the president’s “American Rescue Plan,” to end what Biden correctly described as “a crisis of deep human suffering” by speeding up vaccines and delivering financial help to those struggling with the pandemic’s prolonged economic fallout.
The legislative proposal would administer 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of the Biden administration, and advance the new president’s objective of reopening most schools by the spring. It also delivers another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks to control the pandemic.
“We not only have an economic imperative to act now — I believe we have a moral obligation,” Biden said in a nationwide address last Thursday.
The plan will be seen by some as too costly.
Biden proposed $1,400 checks for most Americans, which on top of $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill would bring the total to the $2,000 that Biden has called for. It would also extend a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September.
The plan calls for increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, expanding paid leave for workers, and increasing tax credits for families with children. It would make it easier for women to go back to work, which in turn would help the economy recover.
The chance of getting the proposal passed in Congress remains unclear.
Democrats have narrow margins in both chambers of Congress, and Republicans will push back on issues that range from increasing the minimum wage to providing more money for states, while demanding inclusion of their priorities, such as liability protection for businesses.
“Remember that a bipartisan $900 billion #COVID19 relief bill became law just 18 days ago,” tweeted Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.
But America is facing a serious crisis and must take action on major legislation to rebuild the economy. Bold action is needed to stop the economy from sinking into a deeper hole.
“The crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight, and there’s no time to waste,” Biden noted. “We have to act and we have to act now.”
The Biden administration must act aggressively to confront the pandemic. The president is right in linking economic recovery with controlling the coronavirus.
Under Biden’s plan, about $400 billion would go directly to combating the pandemic, while the rest is focused on economic relief and aid to states and localities.
About $20 billion would be allocated for a more disciplined focus on vaccination, on top of some $8 billion already approved by Congress. Biden has called for setting up mass vaccination centers and sending mobile units to hard-to-reach areas.
The plan also provides $50 billion to expand testing, which is seen as key to reopening most schools by the end of the new administration’s first 100 days. About $130 billion would be allocated to help schools reopen without risking further contagion.
The plan would fund the hiring of 100,000 public health workers, to focus on encouraging people to get vaccinated and on tracing the contacts of those infected with the coronavirus.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the powerful business lobbying group, agrees with Biden on aggressive action on vaccinations. “We must defeat COVID before we can restore our economy and that requires turbocharging our vaccination efforts,” the chamber said in a statement.
When Biden was sworn in as president on Wednesday it marked the anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States.
More than 385,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. Government numbers released last week reported that new weekly unemployment claims remained above 900,000, a sign that rising infections are still forcing businesses to cut back and lay off workers.
