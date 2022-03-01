President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the first Black woman selected to serve on the high court.
Introducing Jackson at the White House, Biden declared, “I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation.”
The president praised her as having “a pragmatic understanding that the law must work for the American people.” He said, “She strives to be fair, to get it right, to do justice.”
Jackson would replace liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer. She won’t change the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.
In Jackson, Biden nominated a historic and highly qualified nominee with a diverse and elite legal background.
She is an attorney who would be the high court’s first former public defender.
Jackson, 51, worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks early in her legal career. She attended Harvard as an undergraduate and for law school, and served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency that develops federal sentencing policy, before becoming a federal judge in 2013.
Jackson serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, a position that Biden elevated her to last year from her previous job as a federal trial court judge. Three current justices — Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, the chief justice — previously served on the same appeals court.
Jackson would be the current court’s second Black member, joining Thomas, a conservative. She would be the third Black to join the court, with the late Thurgood Marshall being the first.
Jackson would join the court as it weighs cutbacks to abortion rights and will be considering ending affirmative action in college admissions and restricting voting rights efforts to increase minority representation.
Some conservatives will predictably criticize Jackson as too liberal, but they can’t question her qualifications for the position.
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham expressed disappointment in a tweet Friday. Graham said Biden was going with the choice of the “radical left.”
This is partisan nonsense. Graham voted to confirm Jackson to the appeals court just last year. Jackson’s record shows that she is well within the mainstream.
In Jackson, Biden has made good on a campaign promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. He appears to have made a wise choice.
