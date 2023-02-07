When President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address Tuesday, he must make a case on the strength of the nation and his presidency.
Biden will stand tonight before a joint session of Congress for the first time since Republicans gained control of the House in the midterm elections.
He will need to make the case that the nation is strong and that there are better days ahead.
After a series of impressive legislative wins during the first two years, Biden will address the American electorate at a challenging time in office as he passes the halfway mark of his term.
A new poll shows that a majority of Democrats now think one term is enough for Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows just 37% of Democrats say they want Biden to seek a second term, down from 52% in the weeks before last year’s midterm elections.
Biden faces a Republican Party that has emboldened its far-right wing. Republicans have made it clear that they are looking to undo some of his early wins.
A special counsel is investigating how classified information during Biden’s days as vice president and senator ended up at his Delaware home and former office.
On the foreign policy front, he faces the challenge of keeping Americans and Western allies united in helping Ukraine repel Russia’s ongoing invasion. He will need to explain why Americans should remain committed to the war effort.
Biden is also dealing with the fallout from a suspected Chinese spy balloon that floated across the U.S. last week.
In his state of the union speech, Biden must remind Americans of his successful passage of long overdue legislation to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.
The president must show Americans that he cares about the issues that are important to them, such as high inflation.
The president must address the horrific police killing in Memphis, Tennessee, which has brought renewed focus on excessive police force. The parents of Tyre Nichols, who was the victim in that tragic event, are expected to be in the audience for Biden’s address.
Biden must strike a balance on improving police reform and accountability while showing support for the nation’s law enforcement officers.
The president must also speak to the recent rash of mass shootings, including the 11 people killed last month in Monterey Park, California. He must again make the case for stricter gun laws.
Biden has good news to share tonight.
He could become the greatest jobs-producing president in U.S. history. Employers added a record 6.74 million workers to nonfarm payrolls in 2021 and hired an additional 4.50 million workers in 2022. That’s the second-best year on record. The strong labor market allowed the economy to regain all 22 million workers that were let go in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate is back to a five-decade low of 3.5%.
While Republicans seek to distract and divide Americans with culture wars, Biden should show the contrast from Republican approach to the economy, health care and Social Security.
