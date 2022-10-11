President Joe Biden is right in pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law.
Biden announced the pardoning of citizens with federal conviction on simple marijuana possession charges. Simple marijuana possession means that a person has a small amount of marijuana in their possession with no intent to sell it.
The administration should be applauded for taking this significant step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact Black Americans and Hispanic Americans.
Biden also called on the substance to be reclassified as a lower-risk substance. It is currently classified on the same level as heroin and LSD, according to the president.
“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” said Biden in an official statement. “Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities.”
Marijuana convictions disproportionality impact particularly young Black and Hispanic men, according to an analysis of marijuana arrests by the American Civil Liberties Union. And while white and Black populations use the non-addictive substance at the same rate, Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for it, the ACLU found.
“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” Biden said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”
“In 2018, 89% of those who were federally sentenced on cannabis charges were people of color,” the NAACP Legal Defense Fund reported. “All the while, the legal cannabis industry — run overwhelmingly by white men — is projected to make more than $45 billion in 2024.”
Biden’s mass pardon is expected to impact about 6.500 people. It grants full clemency to those charged with simple possession of marijuana as a violation of the federal Controlled Substances Act.
Biden’s pardon will not be enough, as the majority of marijuana-related charges come from state criminal justice systems.
In response to Biden’s pardon, Gov. Tom Wolf said on Twitter that he had coordinated a pardon effort, but that under state law he doesn’t have unilateral pardon authority.
“I’m doing everything I can to right the wrongs of the failed war on drugs,” said Wolf, who is term-limited and will leave office in January.
In the Pennsylvania governor’s race, Republican candidate State Sen. Doug Mastriano’s statements in recent years show that he opposes cannabis reform. His Democratic opponent, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, supports legalizing marijuana for recreational use, with certain conditions that he has laid out in broad terms.
In the race for U.S. Senate, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman supports legalizing marijuana. His Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, has been evasive on the issue.
Polls show a majority of Pennsylvanians now support legalization.
More than half of U.S. states (28) have legalized or decriminalized marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.