Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on April 19 at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Boston.

 JOSH REYNOLDS

President Joe Biden might have a Kennedy problem. In recent weeks, Robert Kennedy Jr., the 69-year-old son of the distinguished senator from New York who was tragically assassinated in 1968, announced he is running in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary. Although experts didn’t pay much attention to his candidacy initially, there has been more chatter in recent weeks.

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer turned anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, is polling between 10 and 20% nationally. And he keeps gaining significant media attention, from a lengthy profile in New York Magazine to his appearance on Joe Rogan’s popular podcast.

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University. He is the author and editor of 25 books, including “Myth America: Historians Take on the Biggest Lies and Legends About Our Past” (Basic Books).

