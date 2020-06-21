I am a Black man, a Black son, and the father of Black children. As my daughter watched our country burn from coast to coast, she sent me a message, “Daddy, I keep seeing so much police brutality. I am worried about you and [her brother]. The thought of anything happening to you makes me sad. I don’t know why the world is so unfair. I just hope you and [her brother] are forever safe and no harm ever comes your way.”
The fear and sadness in my daughter’s message left me in tears, uncertain how to respond because I could not assure her that no harm will come our way, even when we are mindful to do things “right.” What can I tell my children in this moment of turmoil and destruction when they see every day that their lives aren’t valued, because they are Black in America, but now they are also seeing historic and unprecedented protests in the U.S. and across the world, joined by all races, against systemic racial injustice.
There is a growing and potentially transformative acknowledgment that Black people are not just being killed at the hands of whites, they are being murdered by systemic racism and oppression that have devalued Black lives for centuries — and these have to be eradicated.
I wake up every day in service to others because, as an American immigrant, I believe in giving back to the country that has given me so much — where a Black boy born in poverty could grow up to lead the fourth largest public housing authority in the United States.
Today I write because I am in pain, dismayed and angered by the killing of George Floyd and before him Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others — which deaths have exposed the unhealed wounds of social injustice and racial oppression in this country.
The murder of George Floyd — like the many others before him — shook me to my core because I see him in me, my brothers and uncles. The wrenching videotape of that murder unmasked and shamed every American. A long history of systemic racism, injustice and violence against Black people in this country has not always been captured in such arresting images that cry out for attention but has been just as horrifying.
American values are deeply entrenched in me — those of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, which require that my bothers and sister are first given the freedom to live — to breathe — the basic freedom that is given to us by God. We cannot go back to the old “normal,” we are better than that, our children deserve better, and our society is acknowledging that we need to come together to respect our common decency and worth.
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the social and economic disparities in America. People of color have been hit the hardest, often deemed “essential” front-line workers, more economically vulnerable, and also more susceptible to the ravages of the disease due to decades of health and social inequities.
In the midst of this came social awareness of the casual killings of Blacks that have been part of our accepted social fabric for way too long. Massive peaceful protests blanketed the nation, while many were scared about anger in the protests (apart from looters and violent rioters without moral convictions).
But, in the words of the words of Martin Luther King Jr., there is a point where anger is justified and a protest/riot is the voice of the unheard: “It is not enough for me to stand before you tonight and condemn riots. It would be morally irresponsible for me to do that without, at the same time, condemning the contingent, intolerable conditions that exist in our society … a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the negro poor has worsened over the last 12 or 15 years. It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice and humanity.”
Despite the trauma of the legacy of racism and injustice, there is hope in all this turmoil and uncertainty and we have an opportunity to forge a different and better way forward. It requires an open, honest and extended discourse about the role of race in America, which privileges whites at the expense of everyone “other,” and committing to work toward our common humanity and mutual respect. I have been asked, what can be done? I offer these thoughts to start:
Commit and affirm to promoting unbiased and anti-racist laws and practices, across every institution, to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion.
Re-imagine the role of law enforcement and policing — recognize that in communities of color, police are seen as an occupying force, not always on the side of justice.
Reevaluate public budgets to redirect funding to anti-poverty efforts, affordable housing, education and economic opportunity and to addressing the root causes of crime and inequality.
Commit to participatory democracy by empowering every segment of our community and listening to the pain and anger that has been on display for centuries, especially by the marginalized and underrepresented.
Always stand up for what is right, not only when it is politically expedient.
There remains a lot more work to be done to make America more perfect, and to eliminate the cancer of racism and inequality. It is why I remain committed to affordable housing and working each day to provide our residents with opportunities for social and economic mobility.
But, to my daughter and all the Black children who are trying to make sense of our world today, please know that your life is a gift to the world, you are loved and valued, and our best hope for a brighter future lies with you. As my great grandmother often said, “better must come.”
