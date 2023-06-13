The pending sale of BET Media Group, which includes the BET and VH1 networks, has brought Black buying power to the forefront. Tyler Perry, Byron Allen, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the trio Kenya Barris, 50 Cent and Shaquille O’Neal have all expressed interest in purchasing the business. Allen recently told Bloomberg that things were moving quickly behind the scenes and that a new owner could be named “pretty soon.”

He didn’t indicate who it would be, but after BET was sold to Viacom (now known as Paramount Global) for $3 billion in 2001 and lost its Black-ownership status, the possibility of any one of the aforementioned names stepping into the leadership role is exciting and should be celebrated.

Yuvay Ferguson is a business consultant focusing on leadership coaching and supporting generational cohorts in the workplace. She is a former assistant dean at Howard University’s School of Business. Bloomberg Opinion

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.